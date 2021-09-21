DeFi Summit Announces Over 100 Speakers at the NFTCON Event Featuring Talks from Twobadour, VaynerNFT, Dapper Labs, mau5trap, Gala Games and Many More

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / DeFi Summit has announced NFTCON - an online virtual NFT conference taking place during October 12 - 14 2021, to bring together creatives, gamers, artists, and NFT enthusiasts alike for this 3-day free event.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming attendees from all over the world to our virtual conference this year and with such an exciting line-up of speakers this promises to be an exciting few days. Given how much the NFT industry has exploded this year, this conference presents the perfect opportunity to celebrate all of the amazing things that are currently possible in the space," said Justin Wu, co-founder and CEO of DeFi Summit.

This comes after a very successful inaugural DeFi Summit conference during June 2021 which saw over 12k email sign-ups and virtual attendance reaching over 9,000 from all across the world.

"NFTCON is the second in a series of conferences that are being produced by the DeFi Summit team. We want to bring together the community and produce educational content so that more people can participate in this revolutionary technological innovation. We also have a special third in-person event planned for Miami during Art Miami/Basel week to combine DeFi Summit & NFTCON," said Michael Huynh, co-founder and COO of DeFi Summit.

Top speakers confirmed for NFTCON include Twobadour, VaynerNFT, Dapper Labs, mau5trap, Crypto.com and many more. We are also proud to announce that one of the top companies in blockchain gaming who has been hard at work developing a decentralized, player-run ecosystem, Gala Games, has joined us as title sponsor. Other prominent sponsors include NFTify and The Graph.

"Gala Games is excited to be the title sponsor of NFTCON and support the NFT community to further advance the industry together. We look forward to working with DeFi Summit to help educate and drive real-world adoption of blockchain technology through gaming," said Jason Brink, president of blockchain at Gala Games.

Day one of NFTCON will feature NFTs in the music, art, fashion and culture industries, day two will exhibit blockchain gaming, play-to-earn, metaverses and sports whereas day three will focus on NFT law and regulation, collectable items, services, marketplaces, demos, platforms and protocols.

A big highlight of every event are the community prize giveaways. During each conference all attendees have the chance to win limited edition NFTs, tokens, virtual land and gifts contributed by various top NFT projects, sponsors and speakers.

The conference is free to attend and web users will be able to join the conference remotely from anywhere in the world to dive deep into NFTs and their applications while listening to top speakers. Register to attend here .

DeFi Summit is an event organizer focusing on DeFi, NFTs, GameFi and DAOs. We aim to educate and give builders, developers and the community a chance to meet, share ideas, and discuss the biggest issues affecting the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Our free-to-all events include keynote presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, demos, and workshops from the leading innovators in the industry. In June 2021, we organized the largest ever gathering for the decentralized finance community. The next conference, NFTCON, is a virtual summit dedicated to non-fungible tokens taking place October 12 to 14, 2021 and includes attendees and participants from around the globe.

