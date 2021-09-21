United States Antimony Corporation: Monthly (August 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) Announces Monthly Operations Update for August 2021.

The Company is pleased to provide a monthly update of its operations to shareholders as management continues to be focused on operational improvements, R&D, and growth opportunities. Sales figures will be announced quarterly and separately when the Company files its 10Q for the period ending June 30, 2021.

Antimony prices are at an eight year high, now in excess of $12,000 per ton FOB China, due to supply constraints in Hunan Province. Some purchases were reported to have been executed at $12,775.

Safety and Environmental

All Company operations reported zero lost time or serious injury accidents during the month of August.

There were zero environmental spills, discharges, or incidents during the month of August.

August Production

Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ") tons of zeolite

Mined 861 tons

Shipped 1037 tons

Madero Smelter - 42,500 pounds of antimony trioxide shipped to Thompson Falls.

Operations Upgrades

BRZ - On August 12th, the bearings went out on the primary jaw crusher, essentially shutting down production. The company was able to source and purchase a refurbished jaw crusher. This shortened the down time that would have been required for repairs and dovetailed with the continuing program to upgrade the efficiency and reliability of the zeolite plant. Installation of this new jaw was completed, and it was online by September 3,2021. Pit production test work utilizing the D-9 dozer to rip the in-situ zeolite instead of drilling and blasting continues.

Madero - The team at Madero continued scheduled operations while also engaged in process modifications and test-work towards the upgrading of the quality of Madero production of antimony trioxide. As previously discussed, success in this endeavor would enable the direct shipping of a portion of Madero production to customers, saving money on trucking to, and reprocessing of Madero product at the Thompson Falls operations. Madero production for August totaled 92,326 lbs. of antimony trioxide.

Ambri Inc.: On August 9, 2021Ambri announced that a $144 million financing had been secured to commercialize and grow its daily cycling, long-duration system technology, and to build a domestic manufacturing facility. Ambri has also entered into a long-term antimony supply agreement with Perpetua Resources. US Antimony (ref. News Release May 3, 2021) and Perpetua Resources (formerly Midas Gold) have signed a Collaboration Agreement to study the feasibility of processing Perpetua Resources antimony concentrates at facilities owned by US Antimony.

Los Juarez/Puerto Blanco: Discussions continue with third party exploration companies towards a possible earn-in joint venture arrangement that would utilize their expertise and lower the company's risk

Antimony Trisulphide: Installation of the two new processing furnaces for Antimony Trisulphide at Thompson Falls is nearly complete with testing to ensue thereafter. Upon completion, throughput nameplate capacity of antimony trisulphide, (used in munitions applications including primers and tracers) will increase to approximately 1100 lbs. per day from 100 lbs. per day.

A second sample of antimony trisulfide lump has been prepared and sent for grinding and laboratory analysis. If the quality meets spec., the second sample will be sent to the Piscatinny Arsenal of the U. S. Department of Defense.

Efforts to secure new sources of antimony in North America continued during August, with testing of material from Soyatal and other locations in Mexico being conducted.

