Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical – Jetzt der Durchbruch für gleich zwei Schlüsseltechnologien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C29D ISIN: US88546E1055 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
21.09.21
19:33 Uhr
30,680 US-Dollar
-1,620
-5,02 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THOUGHTWORKS HOLDING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOUGHTWORKS HOLDING INC 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
21.09.2021 | 19:12
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALTAMIR: ThoughtWorks, held by Altamir via the Apax IX LP fund, was successfully listed on the stock exchange.

Paris, 21 September 2021 - ThoughtWorks, a world leader in digital transformation consulting, was successfully listed on the Nasdaq on 15 September 2021. Its share price rose by 39% on the first day of trading and closed at $29.29.

At this price, ThoughtWorks's valuation reflects an uplift of 89% on the valuation in Altamir's accounts as of 30 June 2021. If this increase in value is maintained, it will translate into a rise of around €1 in Altamir's NAV per share as of 30 September.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of nearly €1.2bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of essentially unlisted investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard-Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74 / +33 6 34 32 38 97

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWuckciZl26Ul3JwlJtqbpRrmWZpmmSal5OVlmOZYp2WbWxgnGxnZ8mbZnBilWxo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-71072-ipo-thoughtworks_en-def.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
THOUGHTWORKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.