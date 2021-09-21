Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Paragon, a metaverse project, recently completed the sale of 3000 generated NFTs on the marketplace of the world's largest exchange Binance

Paragon, a metaverse project, generates NFTs with randomly assigned character attributes, which users can apply to other aspects of the metaverse's vast ecosystem. These NFTs created by Paragon aim to allow users to use their creativity to create their games within the Paragon metaverse by serving as building blocks.





Binance NFT

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/97170_69744eeb84dd492a_001full.jpg

Paragon NFTs can be purchased on Binance's NFT marketplace, the world's largest exchange, and the first 3000 NFTs listed on the marketplace were sold out in 24 hours, a remarkable feat.

Paragon's Vision

The vision of Paragon is to create a world where players are free to create. By purchasing the Paragon NFT on the Binance marketplace, players can gain experience through the adventure on the Paragon metaverse, translating into unique advantages once they begin battling it out on the battlefield. Paragon is based on a "DND" game in which players take on the role of adventurers in a virtual world. Built on the blockchain, Paragon provides the flexibility and synergy that smart contracts offer. Paragon provides the structure, and the rest of the gameplay experience is up to the creativity of their community.





Paragon Homepage

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/97170_69744eeb84dd492a_002full.jpg

The Competitive Advantage Of Paragon

Because it is built on the BSC, one of the world's cheapest and fastest blockchains, Paragon has a low transaction fee participation cost. In some circles, Paragon is referred to as the "Ethereum of NFTs," referring to the scalability of Ethereum as opposed to Bitcoin. Players can submit code to Github or motions to the DAO to build games on Paragon.

Binance has also backed Paragon, which will receive support in technology, development, and other resources for the next stage of its development. Because it is a new player in an emerging market, and its price is currently up 140 percent from its listing price of $9.99, Paragon may prove to be a worthwhile investment in the future.

Paragon is already showing signs of being the next big thing in the NFT space, and judging by the success of Loot, it is a project worth looking at. For more information about the Paragon project, visit www.paragon-nft.com.

Media contact:

Medium Page: https://medium.com/@paragon21666/

Company Name: Paragon FOUNDATION LTD.

Twitter: @Paragon_NFT

Company e-mail: contact@paragon.com

Website: http://www.paragon-nft.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97170