DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach USD 389.14 million by 2026, according to DelveInsight

Cardiopulmonary Bypass: Overview

Cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), a heart-lung machine or pump, is a machine that temporarily takes over the function of the heart and lungs during any bloodless surgery. It maintains the circulation of blood and the oxygen content of the patient's body and is operated by perfusionists. The CPB is a form of extracorporeal circulation and is required during surgeries that require the opening of the chambers of the heart such as cardiac valve repair and/or replacement (aortic valve, mitral valve, tricuspid valve, pulmonic valve), coronary artery bypass surgery, and repair of large septal defects (atrial septal defect, ventricular septal defect, atrioventricular septal defect), among others. The machine pumps the blood and, using an oxygenator, allows red blood cells to pick up oxygen, as well as allowing carbon dioxide levels to decrease, mimicking heart and lung function.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Insights

Over the years, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipments have helped in making significant advances in the management of severe respiratory failure as well as in the field of cardiac surgeries. The increasing number of cardiology disorders in an increasing population is anticipated to lead to a rise in demand for the equipment, thereby pushing the growth of the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market size.

Geography-wise Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Share Analysis

Geographically, the global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment analysis is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. However, the supremacy of North America will be evidently challenged by the Asia-Pacific market. This domination is due to the growing demand because of the growing number of surgeries, and demand for advanced technologies in Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment in the region. There are great opportunities for Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market penetration for the countries like India, and China to the major companies already having a grip in developed regions.

Impact of COVID-19 on Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market

The demand for Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment is primarily motivated by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The elective surgeries were delayed in order to curb the infection, but as the hospitals are re-opening and most cardiac surgical patients present in a more urgent manner which elevates the critical nature for intervention, which may make the surgical decision inevitable. Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment assists in extracorporeal circulation and physiologic gas exchange of the patient's blood for more than 6 hours. Hence, as a preventive measure, governments across the world have promoted the manufacturing of better and efficient CPB devices. This is expected to drive the cardiopulmonary bypass equipment market in the forecasted years.

As per the recent survey (2019), approximately 200,000 coronary artery bypass graft surgeries take place each year in the US, requiring cardiopulmonary bypass equipment, such as heart-lung machines and oxygenators. It has been estimated that 1.5 million people in Britain suffer from faulty mitral heart valves, requiring heart surgery. Thus, all these factors are projected to drive the growth of the market for cardiopulmonary bypass equipment.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Segmentation

The report proffers Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market segmentation as follows:

By Product

Heart-Lung Machines



Oxygenators



Autotransfusion Systems



Others

By Application

Cardiovascular



Respiratory



Hemodialysis



Others

By End-User

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Dialysis Centers



Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Geography

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of World

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Report Scope

Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Key Companies: Medtronic PLC, LivaNova PLC, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Terumo Corporation, Braile Biomedica Ltda, Tianjin Medical, Senko Medical Instrument Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and others.

Medtronic PLC, LivaNova PLC, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Terumo Corporation, Braile Biomedica Ltda, Tianjin Medical, Senko Medical Instrument Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and others. Segmentation: By Product, By Application, By End-User, and By Geography

By Product, By Application, By End-User, and By Geography Geography Covered: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest of the World ( Middle East , Africa , and South America )

North America, , , Rest of the World ( , , and ) Analysis: The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach USD 389.14 million by 2026.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Report: Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Executive summary 2.1 Scope of the Study 2.2 Market at Glance 2.3 Competitive Assessment 2.4 Financial Benchmarking 3 Cardiopulmonary Bypass Regulatory and Patent Analysis The United States Europe 1. Germany 2. France 3. Italy 4. Spain 5. The U.K. 3.Japan 4 Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Key factors analysis 4.1 Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Drivers 1. Increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases 4.1.2. Increasing number of surgical procedures 3. Rising burden of cardiovascular diseases 4. Rising geriatric population 2.Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Restraints and Challenges 1.High cost of cardiac surgery and risk of failure during the surgery 2. Strict regulations by regulatory bodies 3.Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Opportunities Growing demand for minimally invasive surgery Growing demand for Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment in non-hospital settings 5 Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market 7 Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market layout 7.1 By Product 7.2 By Application 7.3 By End-User 7.4 By Geography 8 Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Global Company Share Analysis 9 Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Company and Product Profiles 9.1 Medtronic Plc 9.1.1. Company Overview 9.1.2. Company Snapshot 9.1.3. Financial Overview 9.1.4 Product Listing 9.1.5. Entropy 9.2 LivaNova PLC 9.3 MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG. 9.4 ABIOMED 9.5 Braile Biomedica Ltda 9.6 Tianjin Medical 9.7 Terumo Corp 9.8 Senko Medical Instrument Manufacturing Co.,Ltd. 9.9 Technowood Corp 9.10 Sorin 9.11 MicroPort Scientific Corporation 9.12 Xenios AG 9.13 Nipro Corporation 9.14 OriGen Biomedical 9.15 Thoratec Corporation 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

