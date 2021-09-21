Prysmian Group Answers Growing Demand for Electric Vehicle Solutions

Presents Extensive Cable and Accessories for all Commercial and Residential Charging Applications

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / In efforts to meet the growing demand for electric mobility across North America, Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, presents a full line of electric vehicle wire & cable solutions and accessories compatible with both commercial and residential charging applications and any type of electrical vehicle.

To support the expanding electric vehicle fleet in North America and worldwide, Prysmian Group's offering includes the following electric vehicle and charging solutions:

CAROL ® EV Charging Cord (Type EVJ/EVJE/EVJT and EV/EVE/EVT)

EV Charging Cord (Type EVJ/EVJE/EVJT and EV/EVE/EVT) Charging Assembly Handles

Draka Prestolite Automotive Solutions including HV&LV Cables, Specialty Wire Products and HV & LV Harnesses

Coming on the heels of negotiations from Congress for a bipartisan infrastructure bill to bolster the nation's network of electric vehicle charging stations, Prysmian Group's electric vehicle solutions are built to offer long-term durability to support the growing electrification of transportation around the U.S. and the world.

"As we continue to see the shift towards electric vehicles as a promising mobility option, we are committed to contribute to the electric-vehicle infrastructure facilitating the energy transition and diversification for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," said Sarah Sector, VP of Industrial & OEM Sales at Prysmian Group North America. "Our EV products and solutions enable our customers and communities to meet today's great challenges and aim to bring the world one step closer to zero emission mobility."

To learn more and view Prysmian Group North America's new electric vehicle product solutions video, click here

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 27 manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, four R&D centers, and more than 5,400 employees with net sales of near $4 billion. From wire & cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

