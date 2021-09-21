Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.09.2021
Ex-CFO of JP Morgan SMCB Brent Beeman joins LATOKEN Board on the Way to IPO as a Top DeFi Bet

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Brent Beeman, a former executive of JP Morgan, joined advisory board of a digital assets exchange LATOKEN. The advisory role includes participation in corporate governance and regulatory compliance development, strategic partnerships acquisitions, development of C-level team, strengthening of LATOKEN positions in the US market.

"Brent Beeman is among the visionaries who speed up the transition of the financial system to distributed ledger technology. Money from traditional investment institutions starts to flow to digital assets markets. We are strongly committed to facilitate this transition with an institutional grade trading and banking infrastructure. Brent, together with other board members, will facilitate top talent acquisition and partnerships needed for LATOKEN to level up the financial system." - commented CEO of LATOKEN Valentin Preobrazhenskiy.

[-Brent served as CFO for the South Middle Market Commercial Banking Group at JP Morgan Chase. He was also the CFO for Huntington National Bank, a $50B financial institution, and has been CFO and COO for numerous other banks. Brent has been responsible for billions of dollars in assets and all the aspects of the demanding role in working with regulators, handling the bank's M&A activities, forecasting, accounting systems, operational technology, corporate security, financial reporting & budgets, and vendor relations. Brent is a board member of Prime Trust, a leading US provider of cryptocurrency custody services.

LATOKEN is a leading digital assets exchange with a mission to make it easy to manage assets and money worldwide. LATOKEN has more than 1.8 million active accounts, including above 1 million mobile app installs with 4.5 reviews by more than 25 thousand users. LATOKEN L1 blockchain mainnet launch is planned for October. The new blockchain and DeFi ecosystem will be focused on capital markets and banking use cases as well as network effects of incoming financial institutions entering the market.

The exchange is planning to onboard tier 1 venture funds to strengthen corporate structure, c-level team, partnerships, and traction for further public listing as a top mature bet on decentralizsed finance.

For inquiries contact julius.mitkevich@latoken.com

SOURCE: LATOKEN



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664998/Ex-CFO-of-JP-Morgan-SMCB-Brent-Beeman-joins-LATOKEN-Board-on-the-Way-to-IPO-as-a-Top-DeFi-Bet

