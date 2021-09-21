Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Achtung – Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung – Verdopplung – Kursverdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LBTL ISIN: CA07329N1087 Ticker-Symbol: H1E 
Berlin
21.01.21
08:08 Uhr
0,042 Euro
+0,000
+0,73 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.09.2021 | 22:56
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BCM Resources Corporation: BCM Resources Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), announces closing of a Non-Brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of C$1,100,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 units ("Units") priced at C$0.11 per Unit.

Each unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.16 for one year from the date of issue. All the securities issuable are subject to a four-month hold period to January 21, 2022. The private placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds will be used to fund continued exploration at the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo system discovery in Utah and G&A expenses.

About BCM Resources Corporation
BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Dale McClanaghan"
Dale McClanaghan
Chief Executive Officer & Director

For further information, please contact:
Investor relations 604-646-0144 ext 222
info@bcmresources.com
www.bcmresources.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665051/BCM-Resources-Closes-Financing

BCM RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.