Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) ("Novra") and its subsidiary International Datacasting Corporation ("IDC") announced a new collaboration with Zixi-the pioneer in live broadcast-quality video delivery-to integrate Zixi's Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) client into Novra Group's next-generation MAP product line for broadcast television and radio networks.

The MAP (Modular Architecture Platform) family of products is designed to provide a flexible, reliable, professional hardware appliance that can be customized, upgraded, and even expanded as broadcasters' requirements evolve and grow. MAP will now offer as an option the Zixi protocol-a resilient congestion and network-aware protocol that adjusts to varying network conditions and employs patented, dynamic Forward Error Correction techniques for error-free video transport over IP with 99.9999% uptime at minimal latency. It provides best-in-class security with DTLS and AES encryption, allows for protected multicast transport, provides bandwidth efficiency and enables encoder backpressure.

IDC is a leader in IP-enabled distribution of broadcast radio and television. MAP and IDC's own MISTiQ software are part of the company's strategic investment in enabling distribution via satellite and/or internet, as needed. Adding support for Zixi is another indicator of the company's continued leadership in internet distribution for radio and television broadcasters, offering clients the choice of standalone satellite, standalone internet distribution, or a hybrid with satellite to backup internet delivery or internet backing up satellite. Gary Carter, VP Products and Business Development at IDC, pointed out, "This is where MAP's modular approach really shines, we can add expanded storage, specific software, and other features as needed."

Earlier this year IDC began providing MAP Pro Audio receiver decoders with Zixi inside to a US-based global television and radio broadcaster for use on both internet and satellite feeds. The network distributes many channels of radio and television and receive sites include internet-only, satellite-only, and hybrid locations for backup. The rollout of new Zixi-enabled receivers has been a great success.

"The MAP family of products are flexible and serve a broad set of customers in Media and Entertainment," said Naytram Deonarain, Technical Partner Manager, Zixi. "This integration allows us to together deliver live, broadcast quality video securely to the market."

NovraGroup President and CEO Harris Liontas commented, "We are excited about including Zixi in our products. Their reputation and experience has made them a favorite in the industry. We share a focus on secure, ultra-reliable distribution, and we are pleased to offer broadcasters and service providers a choice when it comes to solutions for reliable, secure distribution of media assets. We continue to be on the cutting edge, working with our diverse customer community who are already migrating beyond traditional satellite-only networks to hybrid and internet-only infrastructure. This new generation of products is designed for the internet-enabled future."

About Novra and International Datacasting: Part of the Novra Group (Novra) (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF), International Datacasting Corporation (IDC) is a longtime global provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The Novra Group of companies includes Novra Technologies, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Communications. The companies in the group are known for a strong focus on applications including: broadcast video and radio, digital cinema, digital signage, and highly reliable data communications. For more information visit: www.datacast.com.

About Zixi: Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The SDVP makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 250 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

