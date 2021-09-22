Best-selling science & maths authors Hannah Fry and Simon Singh to speak at London GOTO Book Club event October 19

Hannah Fry, professor and presenter of multiple critically acclaimed BBC documentaries, and Simon Singh, physicist and journalist specializing in science and maths, will present at Book Club Live Oct. 19 for an evening of talks, Q&As and networking over complimentary bites and drinks.

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Fry, professor and presenter of multiple critically acclaimed BBC documentaries, and Simon Singh, physicist and journalist specializing in science and mathematics, will take the stage at the inaugural Book Club Live in LondonOctober 19 for talks, Q&As and networking.

Book Club Live is an event series focusing on newly released and classic science, tech and dev books. The evening, held at CodeNode in the heart of London, will be an intimate gathering that allows attendees to learn, ask questions and mingle over complimentary food and drinks.

Both Hannah and Simon will give a talk before sitting together for a Book Club interview moderated by Kevlin Henney, computer programming author. The interview will cover Hannah's latest book, "Rutherford & Fry's Complete Guide to Absolutely Everything (Abridged)", and Simon's first book, "Fermat's Last Theorem".

The talks and interview will be followed by an attendee-led Q&A before winding down the evening with networking, food and drinks at CodeNode's bar.

Hannah Fry is a professor in the Mathematics of Cities. Along with being a trusted and well-recognized presenter, she is the author of numerous books, including "Hello World", and the upcoming "Rutherford & Fry's Complete Guide to Absolutely Everything (Abridged)", which tells the complete story of the universe and absolutely everything in it - skipping over some of the boring parts.

Simon is a physicist, journalist and best-selling author. His first book, "Fermat's Last Theorem", was the first book about mathematics to become a No.1 bestseller in the UK. After completing a PhD in particle physics at Cambridge, Simon Singh joined the BBC science department and worked on "Tomorrow's World" and "Horizon" - his documentary about Fermat's Last Theorem won a BAFTA in 1996.

CodeNode - the UK's hub for all things tech and events located in Central London - is the home of GOTO Book Club Live. This inaugural event is the first in an upcoming series of interviews, talks and networking with the brightest minds in tech.

About GOTO Book Club

GOTO Book Club gathers experts and authors to interview each other, focusing on newly released and classic science, tech and dev books. There's no better way to discover must-read books than by talking directly to the experts who wrote them.

About CodeNode

CodeNode - the UK's hub for all things technology and events - is the home of GOTO Book Club Live. Across this multi-purpose venue's 23,000 sq ft, you'll find a main stage and five modern event rooms, a large breakout area with ping pong tables, foosball and sofas, and a fully stocked bar, fondly known as SpaceBar.

