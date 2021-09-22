- (PLX AI) - Bakkafrost and Leroy Seafood should benefit from a positive outlook in the salmon sector, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- • Salmon companies enjoy prospects for high and stable growth as the overall market demand should be rising after the corona crisis, the analysts said
- • Bakkafrost presents an attractive exposure to salmon market's positive trends, while Leroy Seafood should see continued volume growth and margin improvement, Handelsbanken said
