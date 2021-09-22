Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform that drives cross-border e-commerce in Europe, launches a study that maps the 100 best global marketplaces in the sector with a zoom on their cross-border performance in Europe. The total cross-border e-commerce market in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway, represents a turnover of €198.5 billion in 2020 (excluding travel), of which €115.4 billion, or 58%, is generated by marketplaces. Amazon and eBay have the lion's share with expectedly a turnover of €44.3 billion and €22.8 billion in 2020, driving more than half of the market. The TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces realise €100 billion in turnover throughout Europe. During the COVID-19 pandemic, marketplaces grew with an amazing 37.5%, supported by C2C marketplaces. This growth is expected to continue in 2021, reaching 65% of cross-border online sales in Europe by 2025. A study carried out by CBCommerce with support from FedEx Express and Worldline.

The "TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces operating in Europe" is a compilation of cross-border data of European marketplaces websites. The ranking is based on four parameters:

Cross-border online sales in Europe (28 countries in Europe including UK, Switzerland and Norway)

SEO indicators for cross-border performance

A cross-border score determined on the number of covered countries

Number and percentage of cross-border visits

Four additional weighted parameters refine the ranking:

Type of marketplaces business models (B2B B2C P2P C2C …)

Pan-European brand strategies

AI Big Data strategies

Type and number of services offered to the customers

This study takes into account all types B2C, B2B, C2C, P2P of online platforms and covers all sectors except travel and sharing economy.

The TOP 10 Global Cross-Border Marketplaces operating in Europe:

- TOP 1: eBay (USA)

- TOP 2: AliExpress (China)

- TOP 3: Amazon (USA)

- TOP 4: Etsy (USA)

- TOP 5: Vinted (Lithuania)

- TOP 6: OLX (The Netherlands)

- TOP 7: Wish (USA)

- TOP 8: Discogs (USA)

- TOP 9: Zalando (Germany)

- TOP 10: Uber Eats (USA)

Full press release: https://www.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/second-edition-of-the-top-100-cross-border-marketplaces-europe-an-annual-analysis-of-the-best-global-cross-border-platforms/

Infographic: http://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/marketplaces/top100-marketplaces-2021-infographic.pdf

