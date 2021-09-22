DJ MAGNIT ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE BOARD MEETING

Krasnodar, Russia (22 September, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting held on September 20, 2021.

Krasnodar, Russia (22 September, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting held on September 20, 2021.

Charles Ryan was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit and James Simmons as Deputy Chairman. Ilya Sokolov was elected Board Secretary.

The following directors were elected to the Audit Committee: Vsevolod Rozanov (Chairman), James Simmons, Pierre-Laurent Wetli.

The following directors were elected to the HR and Remuneration Committee: James Simmons (Chairman), Naira Adamyan, Walter Koch.

The following directors were elected to the Strategy Committee: Vsevolod Rozanov, James Simmons, Naira Adamyan, Pierre-Laurent Wetli, Walter Koch (Chairman).

The following directors were elected to the Capital Markets Committee: Vsevolod Rozanov, Walter Koch, Charles Ryan (Chairman).

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

