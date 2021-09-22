Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021
Achtung - Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung - Verdopplung - Kursverdopplung?
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
Stuttgart
22.09.21
08:04 Uhr
13,100 Euro
+0,100
+0,77 %
22.09.2021
MAGNIT ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE BOARD MEETING

DJ MAGNIT ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE BOARD MEETING

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE BOARD MEETING 22-Sep-2021 / 09:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting

Krasnodar, Russia (22 September, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting held on September 20, 2021.

Charles Ryan was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit and James Simmons as Deputy Chairman. Ilya Sokolov was elected Board Secretary.

The following directors were elected to the Audit Committee: Vsevolod Rozanov (Chairman), James Simmons, Pierre-Laurent Wetli.

The following directors were elected to the HR and Remuneration Committee: James Simmons (Chairman), Naira Adamyan, Walter Koch.

The following directors were elected to the Strategy Committee: Vsevolod Rozanov, James Simmons, Naira Adamyan, Pierre-Laurent Wetli, Walter Koch (Chairman).

The following directors were elected to the Capital Markets Committee: Vsevolod Rozanov, Walter Koch, Charles Ryan (Chairman).

Please follow the links below to view more details of the BOD decisions:

-- http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English) 

For further information, please contact: 
 
 
 
        Dina Chistyak 
        Head of Investor Relations 
        dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
        Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
        Media Inquiries          Twitter 
        press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
Forward-looking statements 
 
This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, 
statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking 
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results 
to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on 
information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements 
attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any 
forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  122687 
EQS News ID:  1235112 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235112&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2021 02:50 ET (06:50 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
