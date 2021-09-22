In the procurement exercise, the Russian energy regulator allocated 775 MW of PV capacity, 1,851 MW of wind power, and 96 MW of hydropower capacity. The auction concluded with an average price of RUB 5.18 ($0.070)/kWh.Russia"s trading system administrator JSC ATS has announced the results of renewables auctions it concluded on September 9. In the procurement exercise, which is the eighth round of the country's auction scheme for large-scale renewables, the energy regulator allocated 775 MW of PV capacity, 1,851 MW of wind power, and 96 MW of hydropower capacity. The auction concluded with an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...