- (PLX AI) - GN Store Nord should consider divesting its Hearing unit and focusing on the Audio business, analysts at Nordea suggested.
- • Nordea rates GN buy, with a price target DKK 722
- • GN Hearing lacks scale compared to its largest rivals, while the growth potential of GN Audio is vastly under-appreciated, Nordea said
- • Selling off Hearing would free up resources to invest in the fast-growing Audio unit and for M&A opportunities: Nordea
- • Price target implies nearly 50% upside from today's GN share level
