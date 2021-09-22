MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.: MDT Releases TMR13DX Magnetic Switch Sensors with Pre-programmed Switching Points Based on Customer Requests

MDT's Multi-purpose Programmable TMR Sensor Design Offers Greater Versatility across Diverse Applications and Requirements, Assuring Customers with Stable Supply during Semiconductor Supply Shortages

SAN JOSE, Calif., and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, will release the TMR13DX pre-programmed TMR magnetic switch sensors at Sensors Converge 2021. TMR13DX allows factory-presetting of switching threshold parameters before delivery based on customer requests. It offers performance consistency with enhanced adaptability for a variety of applications including utility meters, proximity switches, liquid level sensing, linear and rotary position sensing.

"The multi-function programmable sensor design of TMR13DX is suitable for various operating conditions of many magnetic sensor applications. Combined with MDT's unique TMR sensor design, TMR13DX's built-in signal conditioning circuitry and programmable logic unit can perform factory presetting of the on/off switching thresholds as well as the sensing polarity and output interface. It provides a universal solution that is readily available to meet new requirements from the market, without requiring customers to modify their designs, thus greatly accelerating their design cycle and time-to-market," said Dr. Song Xue, Chairman and CEO of MultiDimension Technology. "In today's semiconductor supply shortages, our ability to deliver this versatile and ready-to-use solution will promptly facilitate new customers who are looking for alternatives to short-supplied products on the market. Current MDT customers will also benefit from TMR13DX as a pin-to-pin compatible backup option to secure their supply during this difficult time."

TMR13DX is available in the following default configurations, with options to factory-preset alternative switching points, different polarities (omnipolar, bipolar, or unipolar), and customizable output interface (open-drain or push-pull, active-high or active-low).

Part Number Operating Point (Gauss) Release Point (Gauss) Common Features TMR13D3 ±40 ±30 omnipolar, push-pull,

active-low, -40~125°C,

1.8~5.5V, 1.5µA low-

power, high-speed in

continuous-power,

SOT23-3 or TO-92S

package TMR13D5 ±30 ±20 TMR13D7 ±20 ±14 TMR13D9 ±10 ±5

The latest TMR13DX production release covers MDT's 1.5µA microAmpere continuous-power TMR switch series. This capability will be expended to the nanoAmpere ultra-low power TMR switch series in 2022. Please contact MDT for samples, pricing and delivery information, or visit MDT at Sensors Converge 2021, booth 535 in San Jose, California in Sep. 22~23.

About MDT

MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

