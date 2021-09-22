Veeva Systems: Alfasigma Accelerating Clinical Trials with Veeva Vault Clinical Applications

Italian pharmaceutical company will use Vault CTMS and Vault eTMF to improve study efficiency and speed the delivery of new therapies to patients

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Alfasigma S.p.A. selected Veeva Vault CTMS and Veeva Vault eTMF to run faster, more efficient clinical trials. With Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite applications, Alfasigma will improve trial oversight, enable better collaboration, and maintain inspection readiness.

"Our collaboration with Veeva is a strategic priority to ensure study and GCP compliance oversight across our portfolio," said Michelangelo Barone, clinical science director - corporate R&D at Alfasigma. "Using Veeva Vault CTMS and Veeva Vault eTMF gives us the visibility into study status to make proactive decisions that mitigate risks. If we identify issues early on and take timely action, we can accelerate trials to make an even bigger impact on patient lives."

Building on its success using Veeva Vault QualityDocs, Alfasigma will use Vault Clinical Operations Suite applications to meet the increasing needs of its pipeline. Vault CTMS and Vault eTMF enable a real-time view of trial status and seamless flow of information like study risk management documents and monitoring visit reports. This is critically important for Alfasigma since managing and properly documenting oversight activities is key for study success.

"Bringing together data, documents, and workflows will allow our clinical teams to manage studies with increased transparency, more efficiency, and speed," adds Michelangelo Barone.

"Alfasigma is a forward-thinking sponsor modernizing clinical operations to drive better collaboration with CROs," said Pinar Berenice Benet, senior director strategy, Vault Clinical Operations at Veeva Systems. "We're proud to deliver the technology and services Alfasigma needs to conduct optimal study oversight and drive better compliance across its trials."

Vault CTMS and Vault eTMF are part of the Vault Clinical Operations Suite, enabling companies to share information and documents across CTMS, eTMF, study start-up, and payments for better collaboration and increased efficiency throughout the study lifecycle. See how Vault CTMS and Vault eTMF together improve operational efficiency and streamline processes in an online demo.

About Alfasigma S.p.A.

Alfasigma is a privately owned Italy-based multinational and one of the leading Italian pharmaceutical companies, with a presence in over 90 countries through distributors and subsidiaries. The company employs a workforce of nearly 3,000 people with in-house R&D laboratories and five production plants. Alfasigma is known for its strong focus on gastroenterology and vascular.

In Italy, Alfasigma is a leader in the market for prescription products where, in addition to the strong focus on gastrointestinal, it is present in many primary care therapeutic areas. Alfasigma also produces and markets self-medication products, nutraceuticals, and food supplements. Learn more at alfasigma.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,100 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

