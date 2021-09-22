The second quarterly addition of 521 MW from April to June is India's highest-ever rooftop solar capacity installed in a quarter.From pv magazine India India reached a cumulative installed rooftop solar capacity of 6.1 GW at the end of June 2021 with the addition of 521 MW rooftop PV in the second quarter (Q2) of the year. The Q2 2021 addition is a 53% increase compared to 341 MW installed in Q1 2021, and India's highest-ever rooftop solar capacity installed in a quarter, according to Mercom India Research's Rooftop Solar Market Report Q2 2021. Installations were significantly higher than the ...

