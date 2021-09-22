Anzeige
WKN: A2JC7A ISIN: US98945L1052  
NASDAQ
21.09.21
22:00 Uhr
8,800 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
22.09.2021 | 10:28
Smart Wearable Technology Leader Amazfit Teams Up with Heliot Emil to Take to the Runway at Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2022

Amazfit showcased smartwatches with classic & stylish designs that make living an active life easy.

PARIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a global brand in the smart wearables market, today announced Heliot Emil as its exclusive Official Global Wearable Device Partner. Amazfit's smartwatches, including the GTR 2, GTS 2e and T-Rex Pro, are built to help people take their first steps into smart fitness while looking super-stylish, and perfectly align with Heliot Emil's unique fashion philosophy.

Heliot Emil's show is scheduled for Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2022, at 6.30pm (Paris time) on September 27th of 2021.

You can access this digital show via below channels:

- PFW official
- China: Tencent
- Europe: CANAL+;
- USA: CNN;
- Japan: The Asahi Shimbun;

About Amazfit

Established in 2015, Amazfit offers smart watches and bands from daily to outdoor sport use, and smart devices for sports and health like TWS earbuds, smart treadmills and smart scales. Currently, Amazfit products hit the markets of more than 90 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, Turkey and Japan. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

For Media Inquiry
press@zepp.com

Follow Amazfit:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amazfit.global
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amazfit.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmazfitGlobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631829/image_1.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
