NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Svenska Handelsbanken due to extra distribution (170/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (Svenska Handelsbanken) published on September 21, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Svenska Handelsbanken has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) planned for October 21, 2021, approves an extra distribution, so that Svenska Handelsbanken shareholders will receive one (1) Industrivärden AB (Industrivärden) class A share for each sixty-five (65) shares held in Svenska Handelsbanken. The scheduled Ex-date is October 22, 2021. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Svenska Handelsbanken (SHBA). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016550