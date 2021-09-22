Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Achtung - Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung - Verdopplung - Kursverdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
Tradegate
22.09.21
09:05 Uhr
9,500 Euro
+0,266
+2,88 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3729,42211:01
9,3669,40811:01
GlobeNewswire
22.09.2021 | 10:29
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Svenska Handelsbanken due to extra distribution (170/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Svenska
Handelsbanken AB (Svenska Handelsbanken) published on September 21, 2021 and
may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Svenska Handelsbanken has proposed that the
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) planned for October 21, 2021, approves an
extra distribution, so that Svenska Handelsbanken shareholders will receive one
(1) Industrivärden AB (Industrivärden) class A share for each sixty-five (65)
shares held in Svenska Handelsbanken. The scheduled Ex-date is October 22,
2021. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Svenska Handelsbanken (SHBA). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016550
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.