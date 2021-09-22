Moët Hennessy inaugurates a new contemporary concept for "Les Caves Particulières", at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport

PARIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët Hennessy, one of the world leaders in prestige Wines and Spirits, is pleased to announce the reopening of the boutique, "Les Caves Particulières", located in the heart of Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, with a bright new concept designed by Hubert de Malherbe. Created in 2014 in collaboration with Group ADP, Lagardère Travel Retail and SDA, Les Caves Particulières, an avant-garde project, reinvents itself. The consumer remains at the heart of this space, which continues to "Bring a taste of French art de vivre back home" through new experiences.

Bringing together emblematic Maisons from different regions of France, Moët Hennessy has been able to showcase the excellence of the group's brands since 2014 through a unique and innovative concept: Les Caves Particulières. Designed to introduce travelers from around the world to the Moët Hennessy portfolio, the concept reveals the terroirs and craftsmanship of the group's wines and spirits Maisons.

In a quest for excellence, Les Caves Particulières is undergoing a complete makeover this year. The new project was entrusted to iconoclastic architect, Hubert de Malherbe, a renowned expert in design and retail design. Playing with stone and wood, but also with the iconic shipping crates, one of the symbols of the group's spirit of conquest, he was able to modernize the space with a simple and pure design, putting the consumer at the heart of the project with a large central experience table. The olfactory signature of the boutique was created by Thierry Wasser, perfumer of Maison Guerlain.

Les Caves Particulières is located in Terminal 2E of Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. This area is a unique place to showcase the French luxury brands. An ambassador for the French art de vivre, the space will offer immersive experiences, while showcasing exceptional products available exclusively in Paris throughout the year, in particular a Hennessy Special Edition. Many exclusive services and products are available to travelers, including rarities Edition Particulière Hennessy, the limited-edition Hennessy XO Paris, discovery and mixology workshops, personalization, as well as a series of food and wine pairing experiences developed in partnership with the gastronomic space, La Halle Gourmande. Les Caves Particulières and its staff, dedicated to the curious and demanding travelers, is the destination of choice for hedonists.

- Laurent Boidevezi, President Travel Retail & AFME LAC - Private Sales: "Les Caves Particulières is an avant-garde project that paved the way for Moët Hennessy's retail access worldwide. Today, at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, our home airport, we offer an experience that is even closer to our customers, who will find the most exclusive products from our Maisons at Les Caves Particulières."

- Donatienne de Fontaines-Guillaume, Managing Director Travel Retail EMEA & America - Moët Hennessy: "What drove this project was a strong desire for each traveler leaving France to take with him a part of the French Art de vivre, the most beautiful creations from our terroirs, with the generosity of Mother Nature; we had the treasures, we needed a treasure chest at the same level of excellence, an original space dedicated to this unique portfolio through which to share unique experiences with the traveler. We came up with the idea and created the ultimate experience of French de vivre in Paris."

- Hubert de Malherbe, CEO & Designer - Malherbe Paris: "I wanted Les Caves Particulières to offer an immobile journey of sorts; a delightful blend of the spirit of conquest of the Maisons and the beauty of their terroirs and know-how. We have the soul of each Maison, from the banks of the Richonne to the brown combe stones of the Cognac region, passing through the chalk cellars where the champagnes are aged. The visitor can travel to the heart of the Maisons thanks to immersive screens, a unique physical experience coupled with a tasting of exceptional products around a central bar, testament to the importance of the conviviality in this space."

Moët Hennessy, the Wines and Spirits Division of LVMH, regroups twenty-five Maisons, many of which have been around for centuries, while others are just starting their journey. Its vision is to lead the future of luxury Wines and Spirits from nature to communities.

Located in the most prestigious terroirs around the world, Moët Hennessy has unique savoir-faire from winemaking to art de vivre, hospitality, and brick-and-clicks retail management to craft exceptional experiences for consumers.

For many years, with the ambition to pass on a better world to future generations, Moët Hennessy has been committed to the Living Soils Living Together program structured around four key commitments: Regenerating our Soils, Mitigating our Climate Impact, Engaging society, and Empowering our People. Moët Hennessy is proud to promote a diverse, equitable and inclusive working environment for all.

