Today ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime detection announced that TransferMate Global Payments, a leading global B2B-payments technology solution provider, has selected the reg tech innovator's award-winning customer onboarding, transaction screening and monitoring solutions.

Headquartered out of Kilkenny, Ireland, TransferMate is a subsidiary of Clune Technology Group founded by Terry Clune and is a leading global B2B payments technology firm enabling companies to send and receive cross-border payments faster and easier. Now more than ever before, fast growing enterprises like TransferMate are implementing the best technologies and processes not only to reduce their risk profile as it relates to financial crimes but also to help accelerate service expansion with greater confidence.

With the ability to onboard clients in +54 countries around the world, and with a diverse client base, TransferMate needed a solution to support their hyper growth and to enable deployment of laser focused system rules to address the real risk of international payments, and to maximize the best use of internal resource allocation.

Simon McFeely, Chief Compliance Officer of TransferMate said "we selected ComplyAdvantage as they share the same vision as us to use 'compliance as a competitive advantage', and they support our mission to develop dynamic rules tuned to specific inherent vulnerability scenarios, ultimately providing a better customer service while keeping the bad guys out of our global payments infrastructure".

"It's great to know that we have a risk management solution designed to keep pace with our rapidly growing business demands."

ComplyAdvantage offers an intelligent hyperscale approach to AML and risk detection powered by the company's proprietary data graph called ComplyData. Consisting of hundreds of millions of data points that provide dynamic, real-time insights of people and businesses that are monitored against sanctions, watchlists, politically exposed persons, and negative news. This reduces dependence on manual review processes and legacy databases by up to 80% and vastly improves the efficacy in how companies screen and monitor clients and transactions.

"We are excited to be partnering with TransferMate, a powerhouse in the world of B2B cross border payments," said Charles Delingpole, Founder and CEO of ComplyAdvantage. Clearly, their team values the importance of rigorous risk management solutions which in our highly regulated environment is a strategic imperative. Now by working together, we can help reduce the risk of financial crime so that TransferMate can transact with trust and grow with confidence."

Already the preferred choice of some of the world's largest banks, enterprises and high-growth fintechs, ComplyAdvantage is the leader in hyperscale financial risk insights purpose built to help growing regulated organizations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime.

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 800 enterprises in 69 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company actively identifies tens of thousands of risk events from millions of structured and unstructured data points every single day.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs located in New York, London, Singapore and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs Growth Equity Fund, Ontario Teachers', Index Ventures and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com.

About TransferMate Global Payments

TransferMate a subsidiary of Clune Technology Group founded by Terry Clune is a global B2B payments technology firm, enabling companies to send and receive cross-border payments faster and easier. TransferMate, under the leadership of Clune and CEO Sinead Fitzmaurice, has built one of the largest portfolios of payments licences worldwide, including in 51 US states and territories, to support trading in 162 countries. Leading banks, fintechs and software providers partner with TransferMate to offer an enhanced user experience for their business customers.

The company has created bespoke integrations for banks like ING and AIB, who are also investors in the company, and Wells Fargo and software providers such as Coupa, SAP Concur, Tradeshift, Workday, etc. The TransferMate API solution allows partners to digitalise the payments flow within their software, enabling all businesses to achieve significant time and financial savings.

