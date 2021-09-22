Mina Ames Joins ZRG as Global Head of Financial Services

UK-Based Leader Will Oversee Financial Sector of Executive Search Firm's Continued Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021, the fastest-growing global executive search firm, today announced that Mina Ames has joined the company as Global Head of Financial Services.

Ames previously worked at Russell Reynolds, where she co-led the firm's global FinTech practice and was a core member of its global Financial Services practice, and Egon Zehnder, where she focused on Board, CEO, and senior executive leadership positions. Having lived and worked in Asia Pacific region and the UK, Ames brings substantial global experience to ZRG.

"This is a great time for us to further expand our global presence in the financial services space. We have had a strong presence in North America for decades, but Mina will bring a truly global perspective to the practice in her role as leader of the sector," said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. "Under Mina's leadership, we will look to continue to expand our team in Europe, Australia, and Asia Pacific to support our global client base in deeper ways."

Today's announcement follows ZRG's recent news that UK-based industry leader James Caan had joined its Board of Directors.

"I am very excited to join ZRG at this time of remarkable growth. I have followed its emergence in the industry during the past few years and am truly excited to lead an important sector for the firm," Ames said. "ZRG's commitment to data and technology through its Zi platformtechnology is disrupting how companies are making hiring decisions. Being part of a mid-sized global firm, which does not have the access restrictions that can limit the 'Big Five,' will create even better search outcomes."

Already one of the fastest growing firms in the executive recruitment industry, ZRG expanded this year by acquiring Turnkey Search, the sports industry's top executive search/talent recruitment firm; Sucherman Group, the top global advisory firm for media and entertainment companies; and Walking the Talk, a top advisory firm focused on culture transformation.

"ZRG has organically grown its business and added five strategic acquisitions to its portfolio," said Michael Rubel, Managing Director of RFE Investment Partners, which financially backs RG. "ZRG will continue to expand globally with hires such as Global Financial practice leader Mina Ames and Board member James Caan."

About ZRG

ZRGis a global executive search and human capital management firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG's data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company's digital Zi platformcombines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of executive, middle management, project, and interim search solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia. ZRG is planning a new equity round in the Fall when the company will be planning and preparing for its next phase of growth.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partnersis a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team.

Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.