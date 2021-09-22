Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021
WKN: A1CWBW ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol: 21Y 
Frankfurt
22.09.21
08:03 Uhr
3,615 Euro
-0,027
-0,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
22.09.2021 | 11:22
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 August 2021

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 August 2021

London, September 22

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Monthly Summary as at 31 August 2021

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

A copy can also be found by accessing the Company's website through the following link www.fidelity.co.uk/china

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

22 September 2021

