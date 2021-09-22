DJ Magnit launches e-pharmacy in regions

MAGNiT LAUNCHEs E-Pharmacy IN REGIONS

Krasnodar, Russia (September 22, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, started to roll out its service of pharmaceuticals reservation in regions. Magnit's online service now covers about 70 pharmacies in 30 localities throughout the Northwestern Federal District.

Magnit's e-pharmacy operates under a "click & collect" model: customers reserve products at a conveniently located Magnit Pharmacy, which they can then pick up and pay for in 30 minutes. The service offers a range of up to 5,000 articles, including pharmaceuticals, medicinal cosmetics, personal hygiene products, baby food, medical devices, and seasonal items. Orders may be made using the Magnit Pharmacy website or the Company's Call Center.

Customers can make reservations around the clock, but pickup is available during working hours of the pharmacies. In addition, the customer can browse the formulas and use instructions and get an alert if the product will soon run out of stock.

There is no minimum order amount, and orders are picked by pharmacy employees. For reservations collected on the same day, the prices are identical to those in brick-and-mortar pharmacies. The e-pharmacy will have the same price promotions as the brick-and-mortar outlets.

The service is now available in Saint Petersburg and Leningrad, Murmansk, Novgorod, Pskov and Tver regions, as well as in the Republic of Karelia. By the end of the year, the project will be rolled out to the entire Magnit Pharmacy geography, which will enable customer to reserve orders at almost 900 of the Company's pharmacies across Russia, including more than 100 pharmacies in Moscow and Moscow region.

« Andrey Lukashevich "For the past year, we've been testing the service for reserving pharmaceuticals in pharmacies of Moscow and Moscow region. During this time, we've fine-tuned our technologies and operating model. We're now Director of fully in control of the quality of our service and the efficiency of business processes, which enables us E-Commerce at to start scaling today. During the test period, we noticed a steady increase in interest in such a format Magnit of shopping for medicines, so we're certain that the service will also be in demand in other regions of the country." » For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

