Mittwoch, 22.09.2021
Achtung - Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung - Verdopplung - Kursverdopplung?
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
Stuttgart
22.09.21
08:04 Uhr
13,100 Euro
+0,100
+0,77 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
22.09.2021 | 11:31
87 Leser
Magnit launches e-pharmacy in regions

DJ Magnit launches e-pharmacy in regions

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit launches e-pharmacy in regions 22-Sep-2021 / 12:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MAGNiT LAUNCHEs E-Pharmacy IN REGIONS

Krasnodar, Russia (September 22, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, started to roll out its service of pharmaceuticals reservation in regions. Magnit's online service now covers about 70 pharmacies in 30 localities throughout the Northwestern Federal District.

Magnit's e-pharmacy operates under a "click & collect" model: customers reserve products at a conveniently located Magnit Pharmacy, which they can then pick up and pay for in 30 minutes. The service offers a range of up to 5,000 articles, including pharmaceuticals, medicinal cosmetics, personal hygiene products, baby food, medical devices, and seasonal items. Orders may be made using the Magnit Pharmacy website or the Company's Call Center.

Customers can make reservations around the clock, but pickup is available during working hours of the pharmacies. In addition, the customer can browse the formulas and use instructions and get an alert if the product will soon run out of stock.

There is no minimum order amount, and orders are picked by pharmacy employees. For reservations collected on the same day, the prices are identical to those in brick-and-mortar pharmacies. The e-pharmacy will have the same price promotions as the brick-and-mortar outlets.

The service is now available in Saint Petersburg and Leningrad, Murmansk, Novgorod, Pskov and Tver regions, as well as in the Republic of Karelia. By the end of the year, the project will be rolled out to the entire Magnit Pharmacy geography, which will enable customer to reserve orders at almost 900 of the Company's pharmacies across Russia, including more than 100 pharmacies in Moscow and Moscow region. 

Andrey 
Lukashevich  "For the past year, we've been testing the service for reserving pharmaceuticals in pharmacies of Moscow 
       and Moscow region. During this time, we've fine-tuned our technologies and operating model. We're now 
Director of  fully in control of the quality of our service and the efficiency of business processes, which enables us 
E-Commerce at to start scaling today. During the test period, we noticed a steady increase in interest in such a format 
Magnit    of shopping for medicines, so we're certain that the service will also be in demand in other regions of 
       the country." 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  122688 
EQS News ID:  1235148 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
