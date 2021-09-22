The Dutch start-up behind the world's first commercial grid-independent solar car has generated significant investment this year. Deliveries of the prototype Lightyear One are now set for next summer.Dutch insurer Cooperation DELA and art collector Joop van Caldenborgh have ensured the Netherlands-based start-up behind solar car the Lightyear One have raised more than $110 million of investment this year. "Thanks to the trust and funding received from our investors, we can further grow as a company and bring our Lightyear One exclusive model on[to] the market in 2022," said Lex Hoefsloot, CEO ...

