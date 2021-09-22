- (PLX AI) - Neste is expected to reiterate its long-term financial targets at a Capital Markets Day even tomorrow, analysts said.
- • Financial targets related to leverage and returns should be maintained, SEB said
- • The focus will be on innovations such as using waste plastics as feedstock: SEB
- • Neste could announce an acceleration of the phasing out from Crude Palm Oil as a feedstock from the current target of 2025 to 2023, Bank of America said
- • The dividend policy of distributing 50% of adjusted EPS should remain unchanged, BofA said
- • The company may revise up its Global Renewable Diesel demand forecasts and also try to reassure the market on its capacity to mitigate the Waste & Residue feedstock cost inflation, BofA said
- • Both brokers rate Neste buy
