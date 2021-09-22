New 12,000 sq. ft Granta Park, Cambridge (UK) premises more than doubles Metrion's laboratory space

Custom designed laboratories support new GLP cardiac safety services, expanded cell biology facilities and 384-well automated electrophysiology capability

Metrion Biosciences Limited ("Metrion"), the specialist ion channel contract research and drug discovery company, today announced that the Company has moved to larger, custom designed laboratory and office premises at Granta Park, Cambridge, UK. The new headquarters will allow the Company to significantly expand its range of services and cell lines.

The 12,000 sq. ft (1,145 m2) facility more than doubles the Company's laboratory space and has been specifically designed to support the addition of Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) compliant cardiac safety services and expanded cell biology facilities. The new laboratories provide significant additional capacity for ongoing and future client projects, and dedicated laboratory space for the introduction of 384-well format automated electrophysiology and enhanced liquid handling. Metrion has increased its headcount by 50% over the past three years and is actively recruiting.

"Our new headquarters has been specifically designed to support Metrion's ambitious business plan for global growth, with a particular focus on the USA in 2022. Following the recent appointment of Nick Foster as Chief Commercial Officer, the additional space will also allow for further growth of Metrion's team of expert laboratory scientists," said Dr Andrew Southan, Chief Executive of Metrion Biosciences: "Metrion continues to build its reputation as a leading provider of drug discovery research services for ion channel targets across multiple therapeutic areas and I look forward to working with the team during this next phase of growth for our company."

For more information: https://www.metrionbiosciences.com/

