Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Achtung - Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung - Verdopplung - Kursverdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
22.09.21
12:17 Uhr
14,075 Euro
+0,270
+1,96 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,89014,07512:35
13,91514,05012:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2021 | 12:17
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial Logistics Center in Sorocaba, Brazil, awarded Bronze in World Class Logistics Program

London, September 22, 2021

The CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI) Parts Logistics Centre, located in Sorocaba, São Paulo State, in the southeast of Brazil, has been awarded Bronze status in the World Class Logistics Program (WCL). This program identifies excellence in distribution and logistics processes, and the Sorocaba site is the first in the Company's global footprint to receive this prestigious recognition. This achievement is a testament to the improvements in both the logistics practices and excellence in the services provided.

The WCL evaluation utilizes a point-based methodology based on four core competencies: Positioning, Integration, Speed and Measurement. The Sorocaba depot scored 50 points, securing Bronze status. The Center achieved this ranking by demonstrating significant advances in the areas of cost, quality, productivity, and safety.

The areas in which it scored highest were: Personnel and Cost Development, Number of Presented Projects, as well as Interaction with Supply Chain during process improvement. The official auditing partnership began in 2016, with a series of intermediate inspections taking place on the Center's path to the coveted Bronze level recognition.

Opened in 2010, the CNH Industrial Sorocaba Logistics Center is also considered to be the most modern of its kind in South America. The 66,000m² depot can hold 20 million items, from where thousands of replacement parts for Case IH, CASE Construction Equipment, New Holland Agriculture, New Holland Construction, IVECO and FPT Industrial equipment are shipped every day.

Designed according to the most modern sustainability criteria, the depot is also a recognized Green Building, which denotes that it was constructed according to environmentally responsible principals.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial
Tel. +44
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachment

  • 20210922_PR_CNH_Industrial_WCL_Bronze_Sorocaba (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45d8a303-2de6-48bc-bd59-4f7f7229aae7)

CNH INDUSTRIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.