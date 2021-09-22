DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Agreement/Patent
Immunic and the University Medical Center Goettingen Sign License Agreement Covering the Combination of DHODH Inhibitors and Nucleoside Analogues to Treat Viral Infections, Including COVID-19
The company re-iterates its prior guidance that phase 2 top-line data of IMU-838 in ulcerative colitis is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2022, and that regarding IMU-935, data from the multiple ascending dose part of the ongoing phase 1 trial is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, with initial clinical data in psoriasis expected in the second quarter of 2022. The phase 1 trial of IMU-935 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021. Moreover, the company continues to expect enrollment of the first patient in the phase 2 CALLIPER trial of IMU-838 in progressive multiple sclerosis later this month, and first patient in the phase 3 ENSURE program of IMU-838 in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Hella Kohlhof, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Immunic, commented, "We are very excited to see this remarkable synergistic antiviral activity, particularly as it is found well within exposure levels for IMU-838 in humans, associated with an extremely favorable safety profile. In addition to IMU-838, we also have a number of preclinical compounds that we believe are worth pursuing here, and we look forward to further refining potential combinations and compounds, with the goal of improving on the already strong antiviral activity demonstrated by IMU-838 alone in the clinic. We believe that this combination approach provides the most promising avenue for targeting potential future pandemics for many reasons, including the fact that, by focusing on the host cell-based mechanism, it should be insulated from many of the risks posed by viral resistance and the development of new strains."
