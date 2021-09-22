Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Achtung - Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung - Verdopplung - Kursverdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ADPV ISIN: US40425X4079 Ticker-Symbol: H0H1 
Frankfurt
22.09.21
09:08 Uhr
3,820 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
22.09.2021 | 12:37
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting

DJ HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting 22-Sep-2021 / 13:05 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC

(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

Moscow, Russia

September 22, 2021

HMS Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting

Moscow, Russia - HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) today announces that the Company's Board of Directors held an ordinary meeting (the "Meeting") at Four Seasons Hotel, Limassol, Cyprus on September 21, 2021. Eight out of nine Company's Directors were present at the Meeting.

At the Meeting the Directors considered and adopted the Audit Committee Report, the six months 2021 IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements and the adjusted Financial Plan (budget) for the year 2021.

Contacts:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (ticker: HMSG).

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US40425X4079 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      HMSG 
LEI Code:    254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  122699 
EQS News ID:  1235183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2021 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.