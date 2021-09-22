DJ HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC

(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

Moscow, Russia

September 22, 2021

HMS Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting

Moscow, Russia - HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) today announces that the Company's Board of Directors held an ordinary meeting (the "Meeting") at Four Seasons Hotel, Limassol, Cyprus on September 21, 2021. Eight out of nine Company's Directors were present at the Meeting.

At the Meeting the Directors considered and adopted the Audit Committee Report, the six months 2021 IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements and the adjusted Financial Plan (budget) for the year 2021.

Contacts:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (ticker: HMSG).

