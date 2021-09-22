Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.: Van Lanschot Kempen: EGM agrees to Brigitte Boone's appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board and takes note of the intention to appoint Maarten Edixhoven as a member and Chair of the Management Board

's-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 22 September 2021



On 22 September 2021, Van Lanschot Kempen's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) approved the appointment of Brigitte Boone as a member of its Supervisory Board. It was also officially advised of the intention to appoint Maarten Edixhoven as a member and Chair of the Management Board effective 1 October 2021.

Frans Blom, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: "We're delighted with Brigitte's appointment and wish her lots of success as a member of our Supervisory Board. On 1 October 2021, we'll welcome Maarten as the company's new CEO, which is also when we'll bid farewell to our current Chair, Karl Guha.

"Van Lanschot Kempen's results and growth in the years under Karl's leadership tell their own story, but our people's engagement, entrepreneurialism and sheer drive are unparalleled. We'll miss Karl as a director and manager, as a colleague, and most of all as a highly inspiring leader. And we are so grateful to him for heading up our transformation from a general bank into the independent, leading integrated wealth manager we are today.

"We wish Maarten every success and have full confidence that we'll be able to further expand our current, successful, customer-centric growth strategy under his leadership."

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

4 October 2021 Ex-dividend date

12 October 2021 2019 dividend and remainder 2020 dividend payment date

29 October 2021 Publication of 2021 third-quarter trading update

24 February 2022 Publication of 2021 full-year results

Media Relations: +31 203544585; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations: +31 203544590; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com



About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

