Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Achtung - Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung - Verdopplung - Kursverdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923948 ISIN: NL0000302636 Ticker-Symbol: VA3 
Tradegate
22.09.21
14:10 Uhr
25,050 Euro
+0,500
+2,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,95025,05014:34
24,90025,10014:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2021 | 13:05
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.: Van Lanschot Kempen: EGM agrees to Brigitte Boone's appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board and takes note of the intention to appoint Maarten Edixhoven as a member and Chair of the Management Board

's-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 22 September 2021

On 22 September 2021, Van Lanschot Kempen's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) approved the appointment of Brigitte Boone as a member of its Supervisory Board. It was also officially advised of the intention to appoint Maarten Edixhoven as a member and Chair of the Management Board effective 1 October 2021.

Frans Blom, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: "We're delighted with Brigitte's appointment and wish her lots of success as a member of our Supervisory Board. On 1 October 2021, we'll welcome Maarten as the company's new CEO, which is also when we'll bid farewell to our current Chair, Karl Guha.

"Van Lanschot Kempen's results and growth in the years under Karl's leadership tell their own story, but our people's engagement, entrepreneurialism and sheer drive are unparalleled. We'll miss Karl as a director and manager, as a colleague, and most of all as a highly inspiring leader. And we are so grateful to him for heading up our transformation from a general bank into the independent, leading integrated wealth manager we are today.

"We wish Maarten every success and have full confidence that we'll be able to further expand our current, successful, customer-centric growth strategy under his leadership."

For the full agenda and explanatory notes, see Shareholders' meetings.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR
4 October 2021 Ex-dividend date
12 October 2021 2019 dividend and remainder 2020 dividend payment date
29 October 2021 Publication of 2021 third-quarter trading update
24 February 2022 Publication of 2021 full-year results

Media Relations: +31 203544585; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 203544590; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Attachment

  • Van Lanschot Kempen press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/46b27df1-8752-40d0-a609-103026a47cf6)

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.