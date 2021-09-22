CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Set to Launch Products on Alibaba Platform

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is set to launch over 40 products on the Alibaba Platform with one product already available through this link provided. https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/LBC-Hemp-Oil-Herbal-Drops-500mg_10000003855426.html'spm=a2747.manage.0.0.1fef2c3cPWZsnK.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is excited to start blasting products onto the platform with over 40 different options! The products the company is working with to upload are Tinctures, Edibles, Skincare, Pet Products, CBD Cartridges, etc. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "This is huge news for us, and we are going to start out with 41 products for now as we are rapidly growing, and this is only the beginning." Lisa Nelson also states, "Multiple streams of revenue is the goal here and we are already off to a phenomenal start with Amazon & now Alibaba!" CBD Life Sciences Inc. is currently planning to add more products to Amazon along with getting on as many platforms as possible to push the products out the door and connect with multiple businesses around the world.

Alibaba is comfortably one of the most popular sites among the world's largest Internet market. As of Q2 2014, the site boasted around 279 million annual active buyers, and it's been suggested that by the year 2017, more than $700 billion of combined sales could be made through its various websites and marketplaces including Taobao, Tmall and Alipay. Alibaba also has a huge global appeal. You can find, buy from, and sell to companies and users in over 240 countries around the world. This gives you unprecedented scope to open global markets, however small your business. Can you imagine how much time and money you'd need to invest on overseas travel, promotion, and trade shows to open those markets up on your own? Overall, B2B e-commerce is the way to go in 2021 and CBD Life Sciences Inc. is ahead of the game by far.

B2B e-commerce refers to the exchange of goods and services between businesses via online platforms. While the use of digital channels has previously been limited to B2C companies, consumer brands, and retail transactions, there have also been major digital advances and unprecedented adoption of e-commerce solutions in the B2B landscape over the past few years. In 2019, the global B2B e-commerce gross merchandise volume (GMV) amounted to 12.2 trillion U.S. dollars, up from approximately 5.83 trillion U.S. dollars in 2013. This rapid growth of the global B2B e-commerce space not only mirrors the ongoing digitalization of commerce, but it also signals the systematic digital restructuring of the B2B market worldwide. Lastly, according to Forrester, U.S. business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce transactions are expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2023. This would account for 17% of all B2B sales in the country.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is getting close to its 3rd retail location along with a recreational marijuana facility. This will be significant as far as expansion and revenue go and CBD Life Sciences Inc. will keep the public informed moving forward.

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits include help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD can also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

LBC BIOSCIENCE INC. ONLINE STORE

LBC BIOSCIENCE'S Online Emporium

LBC Bioscience Inc. is well stocked already as it is with some very high-quality CBD offerings - all at very reasonable prices. Check out LBC Bioscience Inc's newest product offerings including its: 100MG CBD Bath Bombs in a variety of scents, Delta 8 Gummies, 1500 MG Premium Berry Drops, and a variety of all-new Skincare products. Or shop our top selling products (based on order frequency) which include our CBD Pain Cream, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.

Become a Distributor

Large Selection of Products (over 50 items and growing)

100% USA Made Products "organic & kosher."

All Products are THC-FREE (they contain 0.00% THC)

Weekly Deals (new deals every week)

25% off on all products using code "LBC25."

LBC Bioscience Inc. accepts: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover etc.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

