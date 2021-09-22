** Evolito was spun out by electric motor and controller company YASA before its acquisition by Mercedes Benz **

** Evolito provides ultra high-performance, low-weight electric motors and power electronics for electric flight applications **

** Lead investors are Waypoint Capital and Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) **

Evolito, a new company developing and manufacturing electric motors and power electronics for aerospace applications, launched publicly today as a privately-owned business.

A concept image showing an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) powered by Evolito's electric propulsion unit. (Photo: Business Wire)

Evolito was spun out earlier this year by YASA (the world-leading pioneer of automotive axial-flux electric motors acquired by Mercedes-Benz in July 2021) to exclusively commercialise YASA's next-generation electric motor technology and IP for the rapidly-growing aerospace market.

The business's axial-flux motor technology has been proven in volume series production in the automotive industry and has even greater advantages in the aerospace market. As such, Evolito is uniquely positioned to drive forward the commercialisation and adoption of electric flight.

Evolito's ultra high-performance, low-weight axial-flux motors and power electronics are smaller, lighter and more robust than any other competing technology, opening up a range of new opportunities for Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL), Fixed Wing and distributed electric propulsion applications such as Urban Air Mobility (UAM).

The unique segmented topology of the Evolito motor is inherently more robust than other electric motor approaches, making it ideally suited to the demands of the aerospace market where safety is paramount.

Cyrus Jilla, Partner and Board Director, Waypoint Capital said, "At Waypoint, one of our thematic interests is in energy transition and sustainability, including electrification. We look to invest in businesses with unique disruptive technology led by outstanding teams. Evolito is a perfect fit for us and we look forward to backing the team as they develop their game-changing electrification solutions for the aerospace market, making emissions-free flight a reality."

Alexis Zervoglos, Senior Partner, OSE said, "The electrification of flight is one of the most exciting market opportunities of our time. Realising this potential will require innovative new technology and an ability to scale to meet the fast-emerging demand. OSE is delighted to be supporting Evolito on its mission to accelerate the adoption of electric flight."

Gareth Morris, Managing Director, Evolito said, "Electrification in aerospace is some ten years behind that of the automotive industry, but the market potential is huge. Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing, Electric Helicopter, Fixed-Wing and Urban Air Mobility aircraft need high power density, low weight electric powertrains with inherently high safety factors a combination of attributes that are unique to our axial-flux electric motor and power electronics. By leveraging YASA's unique IP in the aerospace market, Evolito will fast-track the commercialisation of electric flight and transform mobility as we know it."

EDITOR'S NOTES

Electric drive solutions for the Urban Air Mobility market are forecast to grow toUSD $90 billion and 160,000 vehicles by 2050. Source: Roland Berger "The high-flying industry: Urban Air Mobility takes off", Nov, 2020.

Evolito is making all-electric flight a commercial reality with world-leading direct-drive electric propulsion solutions. Spun out of YASA in 2021, Evolito leverages technology proven by OEMs in the EV industry. Evolito's axial-flux electric motors and power electronics offer the highest power and torque densities in class mission critical in eVTOL, Urban Air Mobility and fixed-wing applications and is inherently more robust than competing technologies. The privately-held company is based in Oxford. Evolito's investors include Waypoint Capital and Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE).

YASA, part of Mercedes-Benz AG, is a pioneer in next-generation electric drive technology. YASA's unique axial-flux electric motor technology offers the greatest efficiencies and highest power densities in class for the smallest size and weight. YASA is based in Oxford and Welshpool, UK.

