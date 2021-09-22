Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) will be presenting at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference being held September 29-30, 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore healthcare small cap investment opportunities through two days of networking, dealmaking and discovery. Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/healthcare/

About the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined Educational Modules, take a look at a curated group of Small Cap investment opportunities, and connect with the healthcare Small Cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/healthcare/

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Biocept Contacts

Investors:

Jody Cain, LHA Investor Relations

jcain@lhai.com, 310-691-7100



Media:

Andrea Sampson, Sampson PR Group

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com, 562-304-0301



