Mittwoch, 22.09.2021
Achtung - Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung - Verdopplung - Kursverdopplung?
WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 
Frankfurt
22.09.21
13:44 Uhr
21,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
ACCESSWIRE
22.09.2021 | 13:32
58 Leser
Gamesys Group PLC - Block Listing Announcement

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company") announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 1,866,823 ordinary shares of £0.10 each (the "Shares") to be admitted to the Official List.

The Shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 27 September 2021.

These Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the award of shares pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0)20 7251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665119/Gamesys-Group-PLC--Block-Listing-Announcement

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
