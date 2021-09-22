Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, is delighted to announce the addition of Mr. Govin Misir to the senior executive team of the Company.

Effective immediately, Mr. Misir has accepted the position of Chief Operations Officer ("COO") for QuantGate. Mr. Misir will oversee the day-to-day operations, with a specific focus on the complete technology platform and architecture development, leveraging his many years as a serial Entrepreneur and highly successful Technologies architect.

Having a proven track record of success, positioning numerous companies toward unprecedented growth through sales, marketing, fundraising and strategic leadership has resulted in Mr. Misir being recognized as a visionary and transformational leader, with the ability to rally people at all levels behind a unified approach to maximizing the value of people, processes, technology, market relationships and building shareholder value.

Previous projects include the role of Chief Architect in designing and re-architecting existing infrastructure, as well as building Paytech and Fintech solutions, for International banks in over 75 countries. The solutions implemented provided the ability to leap-frog existing legacy payment systems by integrating different technologies to increase scalability, throughput, and expand solution requirement for a number of these international projects.

Mr. Misir founded his own software company, thereby building, acquiring and integrated over 30 companies, raising over One Billion dollars in Canada, USA and Europe. As a leader, Mr. Misir strongly believes in teamwork, and leads by first trusting people, empowering them, and then completely holding them accountable for delivery and completion of the project(s).

Education:

Executive Management Diploma, Harvard University, 1998

Studies toward Bachelor of Arts, Math and Computer Science, University of Toronto, 1976

Mr. Misir stated: "I was quite intrigued when first introduced to the QuantGate Systems Enterprise platform and the "Intelligence" driving the tech stack. After completing further due diligence, I realized the true power of the AI and machine learning algorithms, numerous APIs, and the real time "sentiment" driven by the electronic order book of exchanges. This is game-changing technology, and I am delighted to be fully engaged in building out the technology and business."

Wayne Welter, Chairman of QuantGate Systems Inc., comments: "We are absolutely thrilled that Govin has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Govin is exceptionally skilled at organizational efficiencies within FinTech companies, identifying process management excellence, and executing on the Company's vision and business plan. Having Govin onboard is a significant step forward for our company, and for our valued shareholders."

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly traded Fintech company operating for over 10 years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient API's, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users, and scaling globally.

