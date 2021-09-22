Harkcom developed an innovative legal structure now used across the pharmaceutical industry

Scientist.com, the pharmaceutical industry's leading R&D marketplace, announced today that Sarah Harkcom, its General Counsel, has been shortlisted in the In-house Solicitor of the Year category by The Law Society Awards, the highest accolade for English and Welsh law firms. Over the past five years, Harkcom developed and rolled out an innovative legal framework that is now used by most of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs).

"In my thirty years doing medical research in pharma and biotech, I have not encountered another lawyer (or law group) that has had the incredible impact that Sarah has had," stated Kevin Lustig, PhD, CEO and founder of Scientist.com. "Her outstanding work has helped Scientist.com grow for 26 straight quarters and reach profitability. More importantly, she has created a pharmaceutical industry legal standard that is helping thousands of medical researchers do faster science and create new life-changing cures."

Scientist.com has completed over $750M in sales over the past 5 years under legal agreements that Harkcom personally wrote and negotiated. Having one set of standardized legal agreements acceptable to all users of the marketplace has been a major competitive advantage. In addition to developing and negotiating marketplace contracts, Harkcom is also responsible for all other legal matters across the organization.

"Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted. After an extraordinary year, it has never been more important to celebrate the outstanding work of our profession," stated I. Stephanie Boyce, President of The Law Society of England and Wales. "Solicitors play a vital role in times of crisis as people turn to trusted professionals, to explain the law, advise them on their rights and their obligations and give them some sense of certainty."

Winners will be announced during an online ceremony to be held October 7, 2021.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the pharmaceutical industry's leading AI-powered marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies R&D sourcing, saves time and money, reduces risk and provides access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, over 80 biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

