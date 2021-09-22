The manufacturer has raised the cost of all its products. Elsewhere, Xinyi is planning to deploy 5 GW of solar in Heilongjiang province and the China Electricity Council has reported the nation added 22 GW of solar in the first eight months of the year.Solar manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has increased the prices of all its 170um-thick solar wafers, a week after competitor Longi made the same move. The price of the former's 166mm, "M6' wafers rose 3.13% from last week, to RMB5.28 per piece (US$0.82). For 210mm, G12 products the price rose 2%, to RMB8.33 per piece (US$1.29), and customers ...

