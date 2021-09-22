Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Sir Grout on Its Acquisition by Threshold Brands

Latest Boxwood transaction continues its status as a premier M&A advisor for leading franchise brands

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Sir Grout to Threshold Brands, a portfolio company of The Riverside Company.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, FL, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Sir Grout on the transaction. The transaction was led by J. Patrick Galleher (Managing Partner), Brian Alas (Managing Director) and Kurtis Brown (Analyst). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This marks Boxwood's 8th deal of 2021 and its 6th franchisor transaction of the year. The sale is the latest in a string of high-profile transactions in which Boxwood Partners advised.

"Threshold Brands was the ideal fit for Sir Grout," said Brian Alas, Managing Director of Boxwood Partners. "Their multi-concept strategy with a centralized franchisor infrastructure is a playbook for success - one Riverside knows well after having been invested in Neighborly (formerly known as The Dwyer Group). With additional resources available, the Sir Grout network should continue to flourish within their sector. It was a pleasure to work with Tom and Jeff on this transaction and grateful for the opportunity to help them."

Sir Grout is one of the nation's leading grout, tile, stone, and wood specialists. The franchise is leading innovator in hard surface restoration, and provides superior tile cleaning, stone and marble honing and polishing, grout recoloring. Sir Grout operates throughout 19 states and the District of Columbia.

"We are thrilled to have Sir Grout join the Threshold Brands family. We quickly recognized Threshold Brands as the ideal company to allows Sir Grout's great franchise owners the opportunity to see their investment reach new heights. This is just the beginning," said Jeff Gill, Co-President/Founder of Sir Grout. Tom Lindberg, Co-President/Founder of Sir Grout added, "Boxwood's knowledge of the home services sector was a tremendous sell side resource to us and their guidance into achieving what was best for all parties was simply flawless."

Threshold Brands is a holding company of seven franchised service brands -- Sir Grout, MaidPro, FlyFoe, Men In Kilts, Pestmaster Services, USA Insulation, and Plumbing Heating Paramedics. Threshold Brands is owned by The Riverside Company, a global private investor focused on the smaller end of the middle market.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Sir Grout

Sir Grout is a leading innovator in the "hard surface" care industry that recognizes the special needs of homeowners and businesses. With the knowledge that customers want convenient, cost effective and quick results, the company has developed unique products and processes that transform rooms with tired and old looking grout and tile back to looking like new in less than a day. Sir Grout's proprietary cleaning methods and renowned ColorSeal process have set them apart from all companies in the floor restoration sector.

For more information, please visit https://www.sirgrout.com/.

About Threshold Brands

Threshold Brands is home to a variety of franchise service companies. Their mission is simple, to open the door to a better lifestyle. Whether someone is looking to repair, maintain or enhance their home or property, or if they would like to own a business that helps people do so, Threshold Brands has what they are looking for.

Their family of brands is dedicated to being environmentally conscious, franchisee and consumer-friendly, with a strong focus on being "a best place to work." Threshold's network of franchise owners across seven brands is ready to serve. The seven brands include: Sir Grout, MaidPro, Men In Kilts, FlyFoe, Pestmaster Services, USA Insulation, and Plumbing Heating Paramedics.

For more information, please visit https://www.thresholdbrands.com/.

