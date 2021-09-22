As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, INNIO today announced the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report, "Together for a Sustainable Future." The theme of this report encompasses engagement of everyone -- with "together" being the key word indicating responsibility of all stakeholders in a journey to shape a sustainable future. The report highlights INNIO's commitment to instituting a culture of transparency, providing progress updates and direction on INNIO's global approach to sustainability covering its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance for 2020.

In continuing its sustainability journey, INNIO's leadership and its Sustainability Review Board (SRB) laid out the company's ESG goals and strategy which included the development and publication of its first Sustainability Report. The report details how INNIO is working responsibly to deliver communities, industry, and the public with access to sustainable, reliable, and economical power while creating and maintaining an innovative, diverse, inclusive, pleasant and safe working environment for its employees.

Further, as INNIO's Jenbacher and Waukesha products, services and digital solutions help unlock the transition to a carbon neutral future, INNIO's Sustainability Report provides its stakeholders with indicators on commitment and progress to reducing greenhouse emissions and initiatives around responsible resource management.

In his opening note to the Sustainability Report, INNIO president and CEO, Carlos Lange, laid out key priorities and accomplishments:

Sustainability Goals

"As we continue to implement our enterprise strategy for profitable growth, we are also underlining our commitment to climate challenges and sustainable growth. INNIO's Sustainability Goals are related to safety, energy and emissions, water, waste, building efficiency, circular economy, jobsite efficiency and sustainability of our products, services and solutions."

Uninterrupted Access to Products and Services

"Along with our distributors and suppliers, INNIO is working to help ensure uninterrupted access to the products and services that our global customers rely on to support society during these difficult times. The recent COVID-19 global pandemic presented new challenges around the world, and INNIO was designated by many governments as an 'essential' enterprise since our products, parts and services support key infrastructure in the supply of natural gas and electrical energy. Customers use our products to provide primary and standby power heat to homes; essential facilities such as hospitals, utilities, or district heating plants; and other businesses that must continue to operate."

Technology Leadership: Hydrogen

"In Hamburg, INNIO Jenbacher and HanseWerk Natur recently collaborated to commission the world's first large-scale gas engine in the 1 MW range capable of running on a variety of hydrogen-natural gas mixtures or on 100% green hydrogen. It's also the world's first natural gas engine conversion to hydrogen in the field. Again, INNIO technology is ahead of the game, demonstrating the future-proof nature of the installed base, this time by offering the ability to convert to carbon free, 100% hydrogen capabilities."

Digitalization

"Through digitalization, we can constantly improve our products' design and construction in our advanced factories, flawlessly execute our services, and move beyond reactive to predictive data solutions. At our manufacturing plants, we have embraced digitalization and are continuously refining our operations, accelerating innovation and improving our customers' experience."

The Sustainability Report publication follows recent sustainability activities that include INNIO's recognition by EcoVadis with a Silver business sustainability rating, and INNIO's joining the United Nations Global Compact. Each of these efforts underscores INNIO's holistic and structured approach to incorporating sustainability across the company, considering the environment, employee development, health and safety, diversity and inclusion, as well as corporate responsibility.

INNIO's Sustainability Report was developed in collaboration with external ESG advisors and subject matter experts as well as internal directors from diverse backgrounds.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading provider of renewable gas, natural gas, and hydrogen-rich solutions and services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha gas engines, INNIO helps to provide communities, industry and the public access to sustainable, reliable and economical power ranging from 200 kW to 10 MW. We also provide life-cycle support and digital solutions to the more than 53,000 delivered gas engines globally, through our service network in more than 100 countries. We deliver innovative technology driven by decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization to help lead the way to a greener future. Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

At INNIO, we recognize that the growth of global economies and the industrialization that has accompanied this growth are directly impacting the future of our planet. We agree with the goals of the Paris Agreement-to stop global warming and lower temperatures to pre-industrial era levels by 2050. That's why we took important steps in 2020 to address INNIO's sustainability strategy, diving into the material issues we identified as the touchpoints to our customers and stakeholders. Our society faces unprecedented economic, environmental, social, and cultural challenges, and we are convinced that sustainability is the key to transforming these challenges into opportunities. Our sustainability strategy recognizes INNIO's social and environmental responsibility. We must act now on this responsibility.

INNIO's Sustainability Report is a non-financial disclosure presented for calendar year 2020.

