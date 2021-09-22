Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) will hold a webcast on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 to discuss the results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. The webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). A press release announcing the results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Central Time).

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

