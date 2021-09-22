- (PLX AI) - Lonza will invest to expand its drug product manufacturing network in Switzerland.
- • The investment will include installation of a new aseptic fill and finish line in Stein and the expansion of Drug Product Services in Basel
- • The expansion adds new capabilities to support clinical and commercial manufacturing and enhances existing drug product service offering in Basel and Visp
- • The installation is expected to be completed in 2023 and will create more than 70 new positions at the Stein site
- • The new DPS facilities in Basel are expected to be operational in 2024
LONZA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de