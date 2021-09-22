Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (AEX:PSH):

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer (as defined herein) or in the New Notes Issuance (as defined herein) in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. ("PSH") announced today that it has (i) commenced a cash tender offer (the "Offer") for any and all of its 5.500 per cent. Senior Notes due 2022 (the "Notes") and (ii) launched an offering of new senior notes denominated in Euros and Dollars (the "New Notes"). The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated September 22, 2021 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the meaning set forth in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Certain information regarding the Notes and the consideration being offered in the Offer is set forth in the table below.

Title of the Security ISIN Common Code Principal

amount

outstanding Reference

Security Bloomberg

Reference

Page Fixed

Spread Amount

subject to

the Offer 5.500 per cent. Senior Notes

due 2022 Rule 144A:

XS1242957006 (ISIN)

124295700 (Common Code)



Reg S: XS1242956966 (ISIN)

124295696 (Common Code) US$1,000,000,000 0.125%

UST due

08/31/2023 FIT1 +50 Any and all

Summary of the Offer

The Offer will expire, unless terminated earlier, at 5:00 p.m. (New York time) on September 29, 2021 or at such other date or time to which the Offer may be extended, reopened, amended and/or terminated by PSH as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum (such applicable date and time, the "Expiration Deadline").

Notes tendered may be withdrawn at any time prior to or at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) September 29, 2021, as may be extended or otherwise amended by PSH in accordance with the Tender Offer Memorandum (such applicable date and time, the "Withdrawal Deadline") but not thereafter. Holders of Notes ("Holders") that validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes prior to or on the Expiration Deadline and have their tenders accepted by PSH will be eligible to receive the Consideration (as defined below) plus Accrued Interest (as defined below).

Notes tendered prior to the Withdrawal Deadline may be withdrawn at any time prior to or at the Withdrawal Deadline, which is contemporaneous with the Expiration Deadline. If the Offer is extended, PSH will amend the Withdrawal Deadline applicable to the Offer such that Notes validly tendered in respect of the Offer prior to or at the original Withdrawal Deadline (including Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) may be validly withdrawn at any time before the earlier of (i) the Expiration Deadline (as so extended) and (ii) the tenth Business Day after the Launch Date. The Notes may also be validly withdrawn at any time in the event the Offer has not been consummated within 60 Business Days after the Launch Date.

Consideration

The amount in cash in US dollars to be paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Deadline and accepted for purchase by PSH will be equal to an amount (rounded to the nearest cent, with half a cent rounded upwards) that would reflect, as of the Settlement Date, a yield to maturity of the Notes calculated at a discount rate equal to the sum of: (i) the Reference Yield, plus (ii) the Fixed Spread set out in the table on the first page of this announcement. Specifically, the Consideration will equal (i) the value of all remaining payments of principal and interest on the Notes assuming they matured on the Par Call Date, discounted to the Settlement Date at a discount rate equal to the sum of (x) the Reference Yield plus (y) the Fixed Spread, minus (ii) Accrued Interest. PSH will also pay Accrued Interest (rounded to the nearest cent, with half a cent rounded upwards) on all Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by PSH pursuant to the Offer, as described below.

The Reference Yield shall be the yield to maturity of the Reference Security corresponding to the bid-side price of the Reference Security as of the Pricing Time as displayed on the applicable Bloomberg Reference Page or, if the relevant bid-side price is not available on a timely basis on the applicable Bloomberg Reference Page or is manifestly erroneous, based on such other recognised quotation source as PSH, in consultation with the Dealer Managers, may select in its sole discretion.

Accrued Interest

PSH will also pay Accrued Interest (rounded to the nearest cent, with half a cent rounded upwards) in respect of all Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by PSH pursuant to the Offer from (and including) the immediately preceding interest payment date, to (but excluding) the Settlement Date.

Unless PSH defaults in making such payment, any Note accepted for payment pursuant to the Offer will cease to accrue interest after the Settlement Date. Notes tendered through the guaranteed delivery procedures will not receive accrued interest from the Settlement Date through the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date (if different). Any Note not tendered or accepted for payment pursuant to the Offer will continue to accrue interest in accordance with its terms.

Guaranteed Delivery Procedures

A Holder who desires to tender its Notes but either cannot comply with the applicable procedures for book-entry transfer or time will not permit such Notes to be tendered on or before the Expiration Deadline, may effect a Tender pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The delivery of Notes tendered by the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures must be made no later than 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on the second Business Day after the Expiration Deadline, expected to be October 1, 2021 (such applicable date and time, the "Guaranteed Delivery Deadline").

Conditions and other information

In connection with the commencement of the Offer, PSH also announced today the launch of an offering of the New Notes. PSH is commencing the Offer as part of a refinancing transaction pursuant to which PSH expects to issue, on or prior to the Settlement Date, the New Notes, on terms and conditions reasonably satisfactory to PSH (the "New Notes Issuance"). If successful, PSH intends to use the net proceeds of the New Notes, together with cash on hand (if needed), to purchase the Notes in the Offer. Successful completion of the New Notes Issuance is one of the conditions to consummation of the Offer. If the Offer is not consummated or the full amount of net proceeds of the New Notes Issuance are not used to fund the Offer, remaining net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including to make investments or hold assets in accordance with PSH's investment policy. There can be no assurance that the New Notes Issuance will be successfully completed.

Important Dates

The following table sets out the expected dates and times of the key events relating to the Offer. Further details regarding the offering of the New Notes will be provided in due course as permitted by U.S. securities laws. All references to dates and times are to New York City dates and times unless indicated otherwise. The times and dates below are indicative only and subject to change in respect of the Offer at the discretion of PSH. In particular, the below times and dates are subject to the right of PSH to extend, re-open, amend, and/or terminate the Offer made by PSH (subject to applicable law and as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum).

Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a Holder in order for that Holder to be able to participate in, or withdraw their instruction to participate in, the Offer by the deadlines specified in this announcement. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each Clearing System for the submission and withdrawal of a Tender (including, where applicable, by way of the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) will be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in this announcement.

Date Calendar Date and Time Launch Date September 22, 2021 Pricing Date and Pricing Time At or around 10.00 a.m., New York City time on September 29, 2021 Pricing Announcement Time As soon as practicable after the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date. Withdrawal Deadline 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 29, 2021 Expiration Deadline 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 29, 2021 Results Announcement Time As soon as practicable after the Expiration Deadline, expected

to be no later than 9:00 a.m., New York City Time, on September 30,

2021, one Business Day following the Expiration Time. Guaranteed Delivery Deadline 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the second Business Day after

the Expiration Deadline, expected to be October 1, 2021 Settlement Date Expected to be October 4, 2021, the third Business Day after the

Expiration Deadline, or as soon as reasonably practicable

thereafter Guaranteed Delivery Settlement

Date Expected to be October 4, 2021, the Business Day after the

Guaranteed Delivery Deadline

Further Information

Holders may contact the Dealer Managers or the Tender and Information Agent using the contact details below:

This announcement contains Inside Information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. registered place of business: P.O. Box 255, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

