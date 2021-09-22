Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (FSE: L3UA) (OTC Pink: BNRJF) ("Silver Valley Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Silver Valley Metals President & CEO and Director, Brandon Rook commented, "We are making steady progress at the Ranger-Page Project ("the Project") in the Silver Valley, Idaho. Our ground geophysical surveys are ongoing - we expect to complete the multi-survey program during Q4, 2021. The survey, the first of its kind at Ranger-Page, will be critically important in our careful assessment of how we approach exploration and development at the Project. The Company is methodically working on three different ground geophysical surveys and a field program to later be integrated into our underground mining database in order to define high priority drill targets for the first drill program at the Project. According to the United States Bureau of Mines ("USBM")(1), high-grade mineralization was mined on the Ranger-Page Project at both the Crown Point Mine and the Blackhawk Mine. Crown Point yielded average grades of 605 g/t silver equivalent, producing over 1.1 million ounces of silver equivalent, and Blackhawk yielded average grades of 386 g/t silver equivalent, producing over 2.4 million ounces of silver equivalent(2). Additionally, there are three more shallow mines on the Project all within a one kilometre radius that warrant further exploration."

Update on Ground Geophysical Surveys and Lidar Survey

A high-resolution surface lidar and imagery collection over the entirety of the Project area has recently been completed and as previously announced on August 11th, 2021, the Company has commenced a ground geophysical survey on the entire Ranger-Page Project. The first phase is a continuous reading magnetometer survey in conjunction with a VLF-EM survey (readings every 10 meters) at 120 meter line spacing. The second phase, expected to start early in Q4, 2021, will be a high-resolution induced polarization ("IP") survey oriented north-south at the same line spacing of 120 meters. The IP data is planned to detail the east-west vein systems and will be presented in 3D color contour plots.

3D Geological Model

The Company is finalizing its 3D geological model sourced from a comprehensive underground mining database. The 3D geological model continues to be refined and will be completed after the integration of both the fieldwork results and geophysical surveys, which are expected to be completed during Q4, 2021.

Opening of Corporate Office in Kellogg, Idaho

In the summer of 2021, the Company opened its corporate office and core lab facilities for its wholly owned subsidiary North Idaho Metals Corp. in Kellogg, Idaho.

Attendance at 2021 Silver Symposium in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2021 Silver Symposium in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on September 27th and 28th, 2021, hosted at the Coeur d'Alene Golf & Spa Resort. The mining and investment conference will include keynote speakers, meeting and connecting with other resource and mining companies and private 1-on-1 meetings. The Company will be presenting at 11:00 am, Monday, September 27, 2021 in Speaker Hall 2. A link to the 2021 Silver Symposium on LinkedIn is available here.

(1) Source: Data from the US Bureau of Mines (USBM) Western Field Operations Centre, Spokane, Washington.

(2) AgEq assumptions: Silver price of US$26.00/oz Ag, Zinc price of US$1.20/lb Zn, Lead price of US$0.90/lb Pb and Copper price of US$4.00/lb Cu. Conversion factors: 1 st = 0.9072 mt. 1 tr oz = 31.1035 g.

Qualified Person

Timothy Mosey, B.Sc., M.Sc., SME, is the Qualified Person ("QP") for the Company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument ("NI") 43-101. Mr. Mosey supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Silver Valley Metals Corp.

Silver Valley Metals is a brownfields exploration company focused on its flagship Ranger-Page Project located in the prolific Silver Valley of Idaho, 60 kilometres east of Coeur d'Alene and 1 kilometre from the I-90 freeway. Idaho was ranked the 9th best mining jurisdiction in the world in 2020 (Fraser Institute 2020 Annual Mining Survey). The Project is strategically located bordering two large mines, Bunker Hill to the east and Page to the west. Five historic mines are on the Project with underground mining data and surface geological data supporting high grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization present within the shallow, undeveloped mines. These mines remain open at depth, and laterally along strike, with no modern systematic exploration applied to the Project.

The Company also has a 100%-owned interest in a lithium and potassium bearing salar complex comprising 4,059 hectares on three mineral concessions (the "Mexican Projects") located on the Central Mexican Plateau in the states of Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource contains 12.3Mt of Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and 243,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and remains open in all directions for expansion. The Company is led by an experienced group of mining, financing, and exploration specialists.

