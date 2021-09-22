DJ OJSC PhosAgro: PhosAgro announced as Global Compact LEAD

For Immediate Release 22 September 2021

PhosAgro announced as Global Compact LEAD

LEAD participation demonstrates a company's ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles

UNITED NATIONS, 22 September 2021 - PhosAgro has today been announced as a Global Compact LEAD participant for its ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business.

PhosAgro was identified as being among the most highly-engaged participants of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said: "LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. More than ever before, the world needs businesses of all sizes - like the ones announced as LEAD today - that continuously work to improve their sustainability performance and take action to build a better world."

Andrey Guryev, CEO of PhosAgro said: "Our status as one of the world's most engaged companies in the Global Compact is very important to us. This confirmation by the UN recognises our commitment to the principles of the Compact in the areas of environmental protection, human rights, labour relations and anti-corruption.

"For the past 20 years - this year marks PhosAgro's anniversary - we have made sustainable development a priority for the Company, which is reflected in our Strategy to 2025. We are committed to making further progress in this area and recognise our responsibility to support global food by supplying 102 countries across all inhabited continents with eco-efficient mineral fertilizers that are free of dangerous concentrations of cadmium and other heavy metals that are harmful to human health and soils."

To be eligible for LEAD, a company must: 1. Be a participant in at least two UN Global Compact Action Platforms to demonstrate its engagement withthe UN Global Compact and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principlesand the Global Goals 2. Submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress - an annual sustainability reportdetailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles.

PhosAgro has demonstrated its commitment to the UN Global Compact this year by participating in Action Platforms on Water Resilience and Climate Ambition. Each UN Global Compact Action Platform convenes business, Global Compact Local Networks, leading experts, civil society, Governments and UN partners to solve complex and interconnected issues and innovate around the Sustainable Development Goals. PhosAgro's Communication on Progress (CoP) and other related information is available in its Participant profile on the UN Global Compact website on the PhosAgro profile page.

Since joining the UN Global Compact in 2018, PhosAgro has been proud to be part of a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders. By adopting a principles-based approach to sustainability, PhosAgro is taking shared responsibility for building a better world.

About Us

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

