ClickStream Corporation: Clickstream Subsidiary Executive and HeyPal Marketer Jonathan Maxim to Appear on Instagram Live on Thursday September 23rd at 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), the creator of HeyPal language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world announced today that Jonathan Maxim, CEO of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp. will appear on HeyPal app's Instagram Live on Thursday September 23rd 2021 at 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT to discuss HeyPal's newest features, upgrades, plans for expanded content and upcoming global launch on Android. The broadcast can be seen on @HeyPalApp IG page at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp.

Maxim will also discuss HeyPal apps advertising and marketing campaign as well as answer questions posted by fans in the comments section of IG Live.

His vision for the HeyPal Platform and role as CEO of Nebula Software Corp.

New features and product roadmap for Q4 and beyond Platform: build your audience, learn a language, meet a friend Android Launch Premium App Features

Key growth and company metrics

Q&A with investors and app users

Jonathan Maxim, CEO of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., stated "I'm excited to meet our users and investors one on one in this authentic format. Understanding their wants and needs and garnering creative new ideas from our community is a key part of what drives our business and apps forward. Viewers can request to join the live and even ask their own questions in real time."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik, HeyPal, Nifter and Joey's Animal Kingdom respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/ .

WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://Nifter.io and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

Joey's Animal Kingdom is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom, please visit Website at https://www.wowee.world/.

