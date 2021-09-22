The "Germany Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report overs the German Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2020 to 2024

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2020 to 2024

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2020 to 2024 (in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues 2020 to 2024

The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Equinix Data Centre

Interxion Data Centre

NTT Global Ltd

