The "Germany Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report overs the German Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:
- The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities
- Data Centre floor space forecast from 2020 to 2024
- DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2020 to 2024
- Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)
- Data Centre geographical city clusters
- Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2020 to 2024 (in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)
- Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues 2020 to 2024
- The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary Box German Data Centre Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Germany
- Key German Data Centre Provider Profiles
- German Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)
- German Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2020 to 2024)
- German Data Centre Power in Euro per kWH
- The Key German Data Centre Clusters
- German Data Centre Pricing Forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)
- German Data Centre Revenue Forecast in millions of Euro (2020 to 2024)
- German Public Cloud Revenue Forecast in millions of Euro (2020 to 2024)
- The Key Trends in the German Data Centre Market
- German Data Centre Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- Equinix Data Centre
- Interxion Data Centre
- NTT Global Ltd
