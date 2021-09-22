FinancialNewsMedia.com: Solar Farm Developers Industry Revenues Are Expected To Steadily Increase Over The Next Five Years

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - According to Energy.gov, since 2014, the average cost of solar PV panels has dropped nearly 70%. Markets for solar energy are maturing rapidly around the country since solar electricity is now economically competitive with conventional energy sources in most states. Solar's abundance and potential throughout the United States is staggering. PV panels on just 22,000 square miles of the nation's total land area - about the size of Lake Michigan - could supply enough electricity to power the entire United States. Solar panels can also be installed on rooftops with essentially no land use impacts, and it is projected that more than one in seven U.S. homes will have a rooftop solar PV system by 2030. Solar power is more affordable, accessible, and prevalent in the United States than ever before. From just 0.34 GW in 2008, U.S. solar power capacity has grown to an estimated 97.2 gigawatts (GW) today. This is enough to power the equivalent of 18 million average American homes. Today, over 3% of U.S. electricity comes from solar energy in the form of solar photovoltaics (PV). Energy.gov continued: "Moreover, the solar industry is a proven incubator for job growth throughout the nation. American solar jobs have increased 167% over the past decade, which is five times faster than the overall job growth rate in the U.S. economy. There are more than 250,000 solar workers in the United States in fields spanning manufacturing, installation, project development, trade, distribution, and more. Active Companies in the markets today include Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY), Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), Enphase Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH).

"Solar energy hasn't reached its full potential as a clean energy source for the United States, and significant work remains to be done to drive deployment of solar technologies. Solar hardware costs have fallen dramatically... Technological advances and innovative market solutions are still needed to increase efficiency, drive down costs, and enable utilities to rely on solar for baseload power." A report from IBISWorld added: "Over the (next) five years, revenue within the Solar Farm Developers industry is expected to increase more steadily, albeit at a slightly slower pace... In general, the capital costs associated with developing and constructing a new solar farm are expected to continue falling over the next five years due to an excess supply of solar panels as well as general improvements and advancements in solar power technology, which will reduce the per-kilowatt-hour (kilowatt of electricity generated in one hour) cost of solar power…"

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI) BREAKING NEWS:Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 Megawatt Roof Mount System - Green Stream Holdings Inc. ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today, announced that Anthony Morali, the Company's Advisor on Creative Solar Design has completed his Initial Design For 350 thousand foot, 3 Megawatt Roof Mount System for 565 Blossom Road Rochester, NY and that nationally recognized solar engineer, KMB Design Group, will do the feasibility study for the project.

Mr. Morali serves as the Creative Solar Advisor of Green Rain Solar, LLC, a division of the Company focused on development of next-generation solar greenhouses. Morali's unique design uses customized red greenhouse glass and seamless solar panels.

Green Stream and Mr. Morali have been engaged in a joint partnership to develop these revolutionary greenhouses as well as other state-of-the-art solar projects in rapidly growing solar markets.

CEO James DiPrima said: "We at Green Stream are pleased to officially welcome Mr. Morali as we continue to deepen our existing partnership. Anthony Morali is the founder of Morali Architects and Renewable Energy Development (R.E.D.) Mr. Morali's expertise in solar construction and design is renowned throughout the industry. We look forward to Mr. Morali playing a critical role in the design and development of our state-of-the-art greenhouse facilities throughout the United States as we continue to accelerate our expansion plans and generate value for our shareholders."

As previously announced, Green Stream Holdings engaged with KMB, a nationally known, full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing three ground-mount solar farms.

KMB was hired to conduct solar feasibility studies for locations in the State of New York. Their studies will determine the most efficient configuration for the arrays, estimated production matters, utility interconnect feasibility & process, as well as to identify any potential incentive programs.CONTINUED…Read this full release for Green Stream Holdings at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gsfi/

Other recent Solar developments in the markets include:

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. "I would like to thank our associates for their passion, continued excellence, and their many achievements in the second quarter." said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. "Operationally, we started site preparation for the new factory in Ohio and today announced additional capacity expansion in India. These factories of the future are expected to produce our next-generation module with a fleet-leading highest efficiency and wattage, at a lower cost per watt produced and environmental footprint.

Commercially, market demand for our cadmium telluride, or CdTe, technology is at a record level, with year-to-date bookings of 9 GWDC. From a technology standpoint, we recently validated a world record CdTe module. This momentum we have cultivated, paired with an increasingly favorable policy environment, presents a compelling growth opportunity in the near-to mid-term."

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY), one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems used in solar energy projects, recently announced it has entered into a multi-year supply arrangement with POSCO, one of the world's largest steelmakers, to diversify and strengthen its global supply chain. Array will now have access to POSCO's proprietary PosMACmaterial, an alloy coated corrosion resistant steel. POSCO will cooperate with a Korean local fabricator to convert the products into components for use at Array's global solar project sites. POSCO's South Korean headquarters will position Array to serve customers in the U.S., Australia, and other emerging solar markets more efficiently with a stable supply.

"The arrangement with POSCO is indicative of our ability to reliably supply our global customer base with the highest quality materials," said Stuart Bolland, Chief Operations Officer of Array. "This strategic partnership will enable us to reduce trucking mileage to West Coast of the U.S. project sites and ultimately bring greater flexibility and resilience to our supply chain. Further, we are thrilled to offer our customers a superior product in the PosMAC corrosion resistant technology and partner with a company that shares our commitment to ESG values."

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, recently announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 4, 2021. Commenting on results, Maxeon's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Waters noted, "The second quarter was very productive for Maxeon. Strong execution in the Distributed Generation ("DG") market not only produced results consistent with our outlook, but also put the Company in a position to achieve even stronger sequential growth in future quarters. The European DG channel posted a record revenue quarter. In utility-scale, we remain selective based on market pricing outside the United States, but we're now seeing bidding trends that support strong 2022 growth."

Waters also commented: "Operationally we continue to optimize our manufacturing footprint and product lines, phasing out the legacy Maxeon 2 product and readying for the ramp of Maxeon 6 this year, as well as clearing the way for the build out of our Performance line capacity for the U.S. market in the first half of 2022. Additionally, our liquidity improved during the quarter with $170 million of net proceeds from our public offering and an additional $33 million in positive operating cash flows in fiscal Q2 2021. With a stronger balance sheet, strong growth indicators and continued operational progress, we at Maxeon continue to grow in our confidence in our financial transformation."

Enphase Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, recently announced that it has renewed its partnership with GRID Alternatives, a national nonprofit providing access to clean, affordable, renewable energy, transportation, and jobs to economic and environmental justice communities.

Enphase will continue donating its industry-leading microinverter technology as part of the partnership to help GRID achieve its mission of accelerating a rapid, equitable transition to a world powered by renewable energy. Enphase technology is already powering more than 8,000 homes in low-income communities and communities of color through GRID Alternatives' ongoing programs. These homes will see an estimated lifetime savings of more than $220 million and help prevent nearly 450,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

