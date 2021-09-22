Singaporean scientists have developed a special device that prevents the formation of dendrites in lithium-ion storage. The additional layer they created works as an interface on behalf of the negative electrode, to exchange lithium-ions with the positive electrode.Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), have developed a novel technology that they claim is able to prevent internal short-circuits in lithium-ion batteries. These short-circuits still represent a major hurdle to overcome for battery makers, as lithium-ion devices can catch fire if they are damaged ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...